Action sought against CAA chief for damage to pilots’ careers

Mohammad Asghar Published December 29, 2023 Updated December 29, 2023 08:26am

RAWALPINDI: Sena­tors on Thursday dema­nded action against the director general of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for misleading a former aviation minister, who had made a statement in parliament that damaged careers of pilots as well as reputation of PIA.

A meeting of the Senate Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges, presided over by Senator Tahir Bizinjo, was held at the Parliament House to address a privilege motion jointly moved by senators Saleem Mandviwalla, Faisal Saleem Rehman and Syed Sabir Shah against the CAA DG.

The movers demanded that action be recommended against the CAA director general for allegedly giving false assurances to a sub-committee of the Senate Standing Committee on Aviation on the issue of cancellation of licences of PIA pilots.

The adviser to the prime minister on aviation, secretary of aviation and CAA DG told the committee that as per existing rules, once a licence is cancelled it is cancelled for life and in order to restore the cancelled licences, an amendment to the rules is required, which is the domain of the federal cabinet.

The movers of the motion were of the view that the entire issue has been created by CAA director general, with an alleged mala fide intention as he misled the then aviation minister, who had made a statement in the parliament damaging careers of pilots as well as PIA’s image.

The adviser to PM on aviation and aviation secretary sought 60 days’ time to initiate the rules’ amendment process in line with international practices.

The committee members unanimously granted 15 days’ time to submit a detailed report, including recommendations for a way forward.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2023

