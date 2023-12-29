Centre, Balochistan probing Balaach killing case: CM

QUETTA: Balochistan caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki has announced that both federal and provincial governments have formed separate committees to investigate the Balaach Mola Bakhsh killing case.

Additionally, a separate committee from the federal government is actively engaged in talks with participants of the Turbat march sit-in in Islamabad.

Chairing a meeting on law and order, CM Dom­ki said the inquiry reports from both committees would be submitted soon, following which further actions would be taken.

Balo­chistan’s caretaker Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Zubair Khan Jamali, Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additi­onal Chief Secretary Home Zahid Saleem, DIG Quetta Abdul Hayee Amir, DIG Special Branch Abdul Ghaffar Qasrani and Principal Secretary Rashid Razzaq Khan attended the meeting.

Mr Saleem briefed the meeting on the measures taken by the provincial government to maintain law and order and restore peace in the province.

The CM emphasised that the special committee of the federal government has confidence in implementing the legitimate demands of the sit-in participants, adding that “the government is willing to resolve all issues thro­ugh dialogue and mutual understanding within the confines of the law”.

He und­erscored that doors are open for meaningful negotiations. Mr Domki stressed that restoration of peace and public safety will be guaranteed through concrete actions. He said subjecting the public to difficulties and taking the law into one’s own hands is inappropriate and cannot be condoned under any circumstances.

Highlighting that the protection of public life and property is the government’s primary responsibility, the CM said everyone should refrain from actions that may create difficulties for the general public.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2023