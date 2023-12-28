DAWN.COM Logo

First woman candidate running in Shangla election

A Correspondent Published December 28, 2023 Updated December 28, 2023 08:50am

SHANGLA: For the first time in the history of Shangla, a woman candidate is running for the general elections on Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-Parliamentarians ticket.

Former PTI MPA Nadia Sher Khan of Saidu Sharif, Swat, has submitted her nomination papers for the Shangla’s PK-30 constituency.

According to Naveed Khan, the returning officer for PK-30, scrutiny of nomination papers of former MPA from Saidu Sharif was done on Tuesday.

He said a total of 37 candidates had applied for PK-30, which was the main constituency of Shangla, where PML-N provincial president Amir Muqam and former minister and PTI senior vice-president Shaukat Yousafzai were also in the running.

A tough competition is likely between PTI and PML-N.

Meanwhile, a four-room wooden house was gutted after a fire broke out due to electric short-circuit in Darkaly area of Chakesar on Wednesday. The police said the house of Mustafa Khan was reduced to ashes in the fire.

However, they said the local people saved the inmates.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2023

