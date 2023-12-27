DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 27, 2023

Shares at PSX reverse trend after yesterday’s hammering, gain 600 points

Dawn.com Published December 27, 2023 Updated December 27, 2023 11:47am

A day after witnessing the biggest day-on-day decline in the benchmark of major shares, the Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark index returned to trading in the green on Wednesday.

According to the PSX website, at 11:32am the KSE-100 index gained 606.50, or 1.02 per cent, to stand at 59,777.47 from the previous close of 59,170.97, effectively halting the bearish momentum that had continued throughout the week previously.

Mohammed Sohail, chief executive of Topline Securities, said, that after yesterday’s downward spiral powered by leveraged investors, some buying was witnessed on dips today.

On Tuesday, the KSE-100 index had dropped 2,534 points or 4.1 per cent from the preceding session to 59,170.97 points, down 11pc from an all-time high of 66,427 points on Dec 12.

Sohail said that investors were cautious as the majority did not want to take any “big exposure before year end closing”.

Raza Jafri, head of equities at Intermarket Securities, noted that the benchmark index had bounced up from “technical support levels”.

He also said that it appeared that “the high leverage issue” was left behind, which helped the recovery.

More to follow

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Inclusive politics
Updated 27 Dec, 2023

Inclusive politics

The current state of women’s participation in national politics underscores the need for urgent action.
PPP’s path
27 Dec, 2023

PPP’s path

ON this day in 2007, Benazir Bhutto was killed at a time when her party needed her most. For the PPP, as it gears up...
Reaching out
27 Dec, 2023

Reaching out

TO help heal communal wounds caused by extremists, it is important that public office-holders empathise with ...
Nominations done
Updated 26 Dec, 2023

Nominations done

Parties have a moral obligation to inform the people of Pakistan how they intend to fix the economy.
Policy reversals?
26 Dec, 2023

Policy reversals?

THE World Bank has cautioned that “vested interests” might spur a number of potential reversals on critical...
Mob violence
26 Dec, 2023

Mob violence

KARACHI is witnessing a disturbing trend, in which suspected criminals are lynched by enraged citizens. The most...