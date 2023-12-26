DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 26, 2023

King Charles urges compassion, care for environment in time of conflict

Reuters Published December 26, 2023 Updated December 26, 2023 07:01am
KING Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Catherine, Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte, arrive at St Mary Magdalene’s church to attend the royal family’s Christmas service.—Reuters
KING Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Catherine, Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte, arrive at St Mary Magdalene’s church to attend the royal family’s Christmas service.—Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s King Charles called on people on Monday to help those less fortunate during a time of economic hardship and global conflict, using his Christmas Day message to emphasise the importance of kindness, compassion and care for the environment.

In his second Christmas message since becoming king, Charles also paid tribute to volunteers, charity workers and people working over the holidays in roles caring for others.

“This is all the more important at a time of real hardship for many, when we need to build on existing ways to support others less fortunate than ourselves,” the 75-year-old monarch said. In a first for the tradition of royal seasonal messages that dates back to a radio speech by his great-grandfather George V in 1932, Charles delivered his message beside a living Christmas tree that Buckingham Palace said would be replanted.

In a further nod to Charles’ decades of work on environmental issues, the tree contained natural and sustainable decorations including pine cones and paper.

“We care for the Earth for the sake of our children’s children,” Charles said, speaking from the Centre Room at the palace, which opens onto the famous balcony where the royal family appears to the public on special occasions.

“During my lifetime I have been so pleased to see a growing awareness of how we must protect the Earth and our natural world as the one home which we all share,” said Charles, who became king on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth in September 2022.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Nominations done
Updated 26 Dec, 2023

Nominations done

Parties have a moral obligation to inform the people of Pakistan how they intend to fix the economy.
Policy reversals?
26 Dec, 2023

Policy reversals?

THE World Bank has cautioned that “vested interests” might spur a number of potential reversals on critical...
Mob violence
26 Dec, 2023

Mob violence

KARACHI is witnessing a disturbing trend, in which suspected criminals are lynched by enraged citizens. The most...
Gaza bloodbath
25 Dec, 2023

Gaza bloodbath

WHILE other news, both domestic and foreign, compete for people’s attention, we should not forget that one of the...
Nawaz’s dilemma
Updated 25 Dec, 2023

Nawaz’s dilemma

It is clear to many that the refusal to ‘adequately accommodate’ the IPP would dent PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif’s relations with the powers that be.
Fortress Europe
25 Dec, 2023

Fortress Europe

EUROPE cannot hope to participate in a debate on morality anytime soon. This became abundantly clear when the EU...