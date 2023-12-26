In Jaranwala, Christmas eclipsed by memories of tragedy

A PROCESSION of carol singers makes its way through back streets, gathering singers as they go.

Jaranwala: Rukhsana Bibi stands amid the rubble of her home, which was damaged in the mob violence that swept through this Punjab town in August of this year.—AFP

Starting from the church, a pastor, two drummers and over a dozen enthusiastic singers shine phone torches to illuminate the dark streets, summoning more people to join their ranks.

The children are dressed in their Christmas best, singing their favourite carol lines. Some of the older boys throw small firecrackers, giggling as their mothers shout at them.

These were the scenes in Jaranwala, which was the site of terrible mob violence in August this year, which left the local Christian community fractured and angry.

According to a BBC News report, the christian community prepares for Christmas while living with the damage and shock of the attack. According to the victims, the trauma is so bad that a scream on the street is enough to bring the horrible flashbacks of the day where they saw their belongings burning into ashes.

“We don’t feel secure here,” said Sonam, who lives on one of the streets in Jaranwala that saw the worst violence. Her house still awaits repairs.

“The money has been paid, but once divided amongst all the relatives who live in the building, it wasn’t enough. The damage was extensive and the repair work is taking time,” Saima, another resident said.

She claims that her entire family, including herself, her siblings, and children, received two million rupees. However, a portion of that sum went towards covering rent for those who no longer reside there. Presently, Saima and her sister-in-law occupy the sole inhabitable room.

After the attacks, some criticised the police, slamming their failure to prevent the destruction or intervene before the situation spiralled out of control.

The police arrested over 350 individuals after the incident, promising justice. The government pledged support for rebuilding trust and structures. All 22 attacked churches have been renovated and reopened, adorn­­ed with fresh paint and new carpets.

Approximately 25 per cent of the initial 350 arrests are still incarcerated, according to the police. The rest are released on bail, yet authorities emphasise that charges will be pursued against all of them.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2023