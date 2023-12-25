Police set up special desk for ‘safe release’ of detained Baloch activists

ISLAMABAD: As more than 100 Baloch students reportedly remain missing in the aftermath of a crackdown on their long march, the police on Sunday set up a ‘special help centre’ for the release of the incarcerated individuals.

The long march — which started in Turbat on December 6 after the alleged “extra-judicial killing” of a Baloch youth by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials — had reached the federal capital on Wednesday.

SPP Abdul Haq Umrani has been assigned as the focal person for these matters and contact numbers have been shared with the public to lodge complaints, a statement by the capital police on ‘X’ social media platform read.

According to the public relations officer, a dedicated help desk aimed at ensuring the “safe release” of detained individuals had been established by the police.

“The help centre will remain operational round the clock to aid citizens in immediate resolution of issues and prioritise swift redressal of their concerns on grounds,” he claimed.

Rabbani lambastes police for ‘ruthless’ crackdown on long march participants

“The special help centre is poised to play a pivotal role in facilitating citizens’ immediate assistance and addressing their problems based on priority criteria. Concurrently, the Islamabad Capital Police were actively engaged in the ongoing process of releasing detained individuals in compliance with the law, with SSP Abdul Haq Umrani assigned as the focal person for these matters,” he said.

“The special help centre will be operational for the next two days to guarantee immediate assistance and ensure the oversight of all actions for swift resolution and aid to citizens. The whole process will be overviewed by CPO/ DIG Operations and SSP Operations Islamabad directly.”

“In case of any citizen encountering difficulties, they are urged to contact the provided helpline numbers at 0519001521/ 03459600622 or email at assistance.ictp@gmail.com,” he said.

“Upholding peace and security within the federal capital and safeguarding the lives and properties of its citizens remain paramount among the police’s priorities,” he claimed.

Ruthless crackdown

Separately, PPP Senator Raza Rabbani issued a statement in which he condemned the “high-handed and ruthless manner in which the Islamabad police has dealt with the long marchers from Balochistan”.

“The treatment meted out to women was not in accordance with Pakistani tradition and culture. There was no justification in arresting Balochi students studying in Islamabad,” he said as per Dawn.com.

“The government must realise that these are not militants or terrorists but citizens who are protesting to be treated in accordance with the law and the Constitution,” he said.

He said that the people of Balochistan continued to be denied their economic and political rights, adding that these needed to be guaranteed immediately in order to bring stability to the province.

“Such an attitude [by] the state will further sharpen the internal political fault lines and sow the seeds of distrust in the younger generation,” he said. Raza Rabbani said that the Senate should invite the state and all stakeholders for a dialogue to resolve these issues “within the constitutional framework”.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2023