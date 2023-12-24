Khokhar to contest removal after Tariq takes over as PHF chief

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Pakis­tan Hockey Federation (PHF) president retired Brig. Khalid Sajjad Khokhar is set to contest the government’s decision of removing him from the post and replacing him with Tariq Hussain Mansoori Bugti.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday had appointed Tariq, a former MPA from Balochistan, as the PHF president, giving him the mandate to constitute a five-member committee to deal with the day-to-day affairs of the body besides scrutinising clubs and the electoral college to set the foundation for its “free and fair elections”.

Khokhar, however, stands recognised by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) as the legitimate president of the PHF. He, therefore, has announced that he will file a court case against the government’s decision on Tuesday.

“I am the legitimate and elected president and I will fight against this decision till my last breath,” Khokhar said in a press conference here on Saturday, while claiming that Tariq’s appointment was “illegal and unconstitutional”.

Khokhar believed the verdict of the prime minister, who is the PHF’s patron-in-chief, was against the policies of the FIH, International Olympic Committee (IOC), Pakistan Olympic Association as well as the federation’s constitution.

While ruing that the government was spoiling his “sacrifices, family time and wealth in the promotion of hockey”, Khokhar claimed that the PHF office in Lahore was “taken over through illegal actions”.

“I wanted to avoid confrontation but I have now been forced to approach IOC and FIH,” he said. “… this is a matter of respect and I won’t compromise.”

The controversy dates back to last year, when the PHF had come under the Pakistan Sports Board’s (PSB) scrutiny for failing to conduct the federation’s elections.

The PSB back then as well had constituted a committee to carry out the polls before Khokhar went on to hold the elections himself which led to his re-election as the controversy was put to bed.

Although the polls weren’t recognised by the PSB, Khokhar’s step had made the body defer action against them to a few months later. In August, Khokhar and his office bearers were declared “suspended” in a notification issued by the PSB.

Khokhar claimed that the PSB was “responsible for all the mess being faced by the PHF”. He said his complaints of alleged corruption of billions of rupees at PSB was being ignored by the government and the Ministry of Inter-provincial Coordination.

Khokhar also criticised “blue-eyed” officials and federations being “blessed” by the PSB higher-ups.

CALL FOR UNITY

Tariq, meanwhile, took office as the PHF president on Saturday, arriving while being escorted by police as well as his personal security guards.

He was shown his office by DG Punjab Sports Board Asif Tufail, who is the custodian of the entire National Hockey Stadium and its allied offices.

Later Tariq met the federation’s secretary Rana Mujahid, chief selector Asif Bajwa, Pakistan senior hockey team manager Shahbaz Sr, former players Shahnaz Sheikh, Tauqir Dar, Rehan Butt, Moha­mmad Saqlain, Khalid Bashir, Shakil Abbasi, Rana Shafique and Qadeer Bashir.

The government-nominated PHF chief wished Khokhar was present while he took charge of the post, while claiming he had tried to contact the latter.

“It would have been better if Khokhar received me and handed over the charge to me over a cup of tea,” Tariq told Dawn. “It would have been a good gesture if I that happened. I want to move forward with unity.”

Tariq said forming the five-member committee on the instructions of Kakar was his first priority before calling a meeting of the PHF Congress to get the vote of confidence.

Although the meeting can be called in January at the earliest, Dawn has learnt that the vote of confidence can help Tariq to avoid the FIH’s wrath, which could be a potential ban on the PHF due to government interference.

Unlike, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the PHF Congress, having a strength of 103 members, holds the power to give the vote of confidence to PHF’s office bearers.

Even if the FIH takes any action, it won’t be before the end of the ongoing Christmas and New Year holidays, for which the body’s offices are closed.

As hockey faces a steep decline in Pakistan, Tariq said he had plans to make the national side one of the top teams in the world. He believed hockey could attract funds through better performances of the team.

Dawn understands Khokhar was disappointed about Tariq being let into the PHF’s offices without facing any resistance by the officials on duty. He had asked for an explanation through a phone call to one of the employees.

Any resistance may have delayed Tariq taking charge of the post, but the government-nominated president, Dawn has learnt, was wary of a potential stay order from a court, which why he arrived as early as possible.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2023