DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 24, 2023

Investigators claim IED found in train couldn’t explode due to faulty timer

Imtiaz Ali Published December 24, 2023 Updated December 24, 2023 06:29am

KARACHI: Investigators on Saturday launched a probe into the recovery of an improvised explosive device (IED) from a train at Cantonment Railway Station on Friday night.

The IED, fitted with a timer and over two-kg explosives, was concealed in a school bag. It was defused by the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS).

DIG-South Syed Asad Raza said that all parts of the IED as well as a clearance certificate and samples of the explosive material sent for a lab analysis by the BDS to the railway police.

He said that the “time bomb” did not explode as apparently its time device had malfunctioned.

He said that the time was set at 12noon on Friday and it meant the IED was supposed to explode when the train was near Sukkur / Rohri. He said that it was not exploded due to some malfunction and the train had safely reached Karachi from Peshawar at 8:20 pm.

The DIG believed that someone had left the school bag containing the time bomb when the train left Peshawar.

He added that the motive appeared to be creating chaos and fear among the people.

Counterterrorism official Raja Umer Khattab, however, told the media that it was possible that someone had left the IED at Jungshahi, Landhi or Drigh Road railway stations. He said that it was not kept in the train from a faraway place. He said that the railway authorities should be appreciated for spotting the suspicious bag on time.

He said that although trains had been targeted in the past, this appeared to be a new strategy to carry out attacks by putting school bags inside trains.

He said the IED did not contain ball bearings etc, which meant that in the case of possible explosion, it might have triggered a fire in the train.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Hollowed out
Updated 24 Dec, 2023

Hollowed out

Now a new campaign seems to be under way — this time against the PTI.
TTP support
24 Dec, 2023

TTP support

THROUGHOUT the outgoing year, the state has struggled to address the resurgent terrorist threat, with the...
Canceling the opponent
24 Dec, 2023

Canceling the opponent

THE Indian parliament recently witnessed the en masse suspension of 146 opposition MPs, including apparently one who...
Violent dispersal
Updated 23 Dec, 2023

Violent dispersal

The situation calls for an immediate and unbiased inquiry into the police action against the Baloch protesters.
Unfair delivery
Updated 23 Dec, 2023

Unfair delivery

DEEMING the party’s internal polls unlawful, the ECP has dealt another blow to the PTI by stripping the latter of...
Media curbs
23 Dec, 2023

Media curbs

FROM military coercion to fatal attacks, journalists in Pakistan have lived through testing times. The current...