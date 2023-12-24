Indian pilgrims overwhelmed on receiving warm welcome at Katas Raj

(Clockwise from top) Chakwal Deputy Commissioner Quratul Ain Malik presents a gift to an Indian pilgrim; visitors light earthen lamps while others pose for a group photograph at Katas Raj. — Photos by the writer

CHAKWAL: Hindu pilgrims from India looked overwhelmed and excited on Friday as they received a warm welcome by the officials of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) and district administration at Katas Raj.

As many as 55 Hindu pilgrims from India arrived at Katas Raj on Wednesday evening where they paid obeisance to Lord Shiva and took bath (Ashnan) with the water of the sacred pond of Katas Raj.

A ceremony in their honour was held at the site which was attended by Chakwal Deputy Commissioner (DC) Quratul Ain Malik, Assistant Commissioner Choa Saidan Shah Nadia Parveen and the ETPB officials.

Addressing the ceremony DC Quratul Ain Malik, while welcoming the pilgrims, said: “We had eagerly waited for you. Your arrival is very important to us as it would send a message of peace and harmony.” The pilgrims reciprocated with clapping.

The DC assured the pilgrims that they would not face any problem during their stay at Katas Raj. She also presented gifts to the pilgrims.

The Chakwal administration had installed lights on the walls of Katas Raj Temples Complex so that the pilgrims could worship Lord Shiva during the night.

The pilgrims were left wondered by noticing that DC Chakwal and AC Choa Saidan Shah, both were women, as they had arrived in Pakistan with a different thinking.

“I have come to Pakistan for the first time. After arriving at Katas Raj I am feeling as if I am in my own country. The love and affection we received here are unprecedented,” said a woman pilgrim who also thanked the Punjab government for making proper arrangements.

Talking to Dawn, DC Quratul Ain Malik said: “Fifty-five pilgrims from India have arrived at Katas Raj where they would stay till December 24.”

According to Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, 64 visas were issued to the pilgrims. However 55 pilgrims arrived in Pakistan for a week-long visit.

“The pilgrims are staying in a college where proper arrangements for their stay have been made,” DC Malik said, adding that Katas Raj Temples Complex had been cordoned off while foolproof security measures were adopted.

Regional Police Officer Syed Khurram Ali and Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chattha along with District Police Officer retired Capt Wahid Mehmood visited the site on Tuesday and inspected the security arrangements.

“The visit of Indian pilgrims is important in the context of Pakistan-India bilateral ties,” DC Malik said.

The historic Katas Raj is one of the two holiest sites for Hindus across the world.

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva wept inconsolably as he wandered throughout the world to mourn the passing of his beloved wife Satti. His teardrops created two ponds - one in Pushkar (Ajmer in India) and the second one at Katas Raj Temples Complex.

