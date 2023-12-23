DAWN.COM Logo

Punjab CTD neutralises ‘terrorist’ involved in 50 murders, attack on intelligence agency office

Imran Gabol Published December 23, 2023 Updated December 23, 2023 02:19pm

The Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday claimed to have killed a terrorist allegedly linked to over 50 murders and an attack on an intelligence agency office.

According to a CTD statement, the intelligence-based operation took place in Chiniot.

The spokesperson mentioned that during the CTD action, the alleged terrorist and his accomplice resisted, leading to an exchange of fire between CTD personnel and the “terrorists”. Both were killed in the exchange of fire.

The spokesperson revealed that the suspect, with a bounty of Rs2.5 million on his head, had been in hiding since 2011, evading security agencies.

During the operation, law enforcement recovered modern weapons and explosives from the hideout where he was located.

The statement noted that the terrorist operated under various aliases within his network and had been responsible for the targeted killing of multiple people as well as attack on the office of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in Faisalabad.

The CTD said that the elimination of the figure was expected to result in a noticeable decrease in terrorist activities.

The CTD has been undertaking operations province-wide in response to terror threats, making arrests and neutralising criminal elements through IBOs in recent months.

Earlier this month, the CTD had arrested nine suspects associated with defunct organisations during various intelligence-based operations (IBOs) across the province.

According to an official statement by the CTD, officials had conducted 70 IBOs in various parts of the province. During the operations, the CTD had interrogated 69 suspects, resulting in the arrest of nine.

The statement had disclosed that two of the arrested suspects were associated with the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan and were detained in Lahore.

