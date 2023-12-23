Nawaz, Fazl, Siraj and Gohar to contest NA elections in KP

PESHAWAR: Top leaders of the mainstream political parties, including Nawaz Sharif of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Sirajul Haq of the Jamaat-i-Islami, Maulana Fazlur Rehman of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl and Gohar Ali Khan of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, on Friday filed nomination papers for contesting the Feb 8 general elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the National Assembly seats.

The papers for Mr Nawaz were filed with the returning officer for Mansehra district’s NA-15 constituency, Hajrah Samee, by Barrister Jahangir Jadoon, who was accompanied by the PML-N leader’s son-in-law and former MNA retired Captain Mohammad Safdar and former federal minister Sardar Mohammad Yusuf.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman submitted nomination papers to the returning officer in his native NA-44 constituency in Dera Ismail Khan district.

PPP central information secretary Faisal Karim Kundi also filed papers in the same constituency.

File nominations in different districts

For the NA 45 election, Maulana Ubaidur Rehman of the JUI-F, Fataullah Miankhel of the PPP, Shahi Khan Sherani of the ANP, Sardar Shoaib Miankhel, and other contenders filed nomination papers.

Jamaat-i-Islami chief Sirajul Haq submitted nomination papers in his hometown Lower Dir.

He visited Dr Nida Iqbal, the returning officer for NA-6, along with a large number of party workers and party nominee for NA-7 Maulana Mohammad Ismail.

PTI chairman Gohar Ali submitted nomination papers to the returning officer in Daggar area of Buner district for contesting elections in NA-10 constituency.

He was accompanied by his family members and party workers, who took him from the district’s entry point Ambela to the RO’s office in a motorcade.

Mr Gohar later told reporters that his party was deeply concerned at the denial of a level playing field for contesting elections.

“In a classic example of discrimination, we [PTI] are not allowed to hold corner meetings and rallies across the country when all other parties are canvassing freely,” he said.

The PTI chairman said there were 227 reserved seats in assemblies, including 70 in the National Assembly and the rest in provincial assemblies, so if the PTI didn’t get the election symbol bat, how it would claim its share in those seats.

He said his party was denied its political and democratic rights by rejecting its internal elections, its leadership was jailed, and nomination papers and other election documents of its leaders were snatched.

“We are facing a tough time. We are trying our level best to remain peaceful. You are ‘choosing’ our candidates and it’s inappropriate. How will a good election atmosphere prevail in such circumstances?”

Mr Gohar urged party workers and leaders to remain calm and peaceful in elections and focus their energies on getting more and more votes.

In Charsadda district, Qaumi Watan Party chairman Aftab Ahmad Sherpao submitted his nomination papers for NA-24, while QWP provincial chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao filed nominations for PK-62.

Awami National Party provincial president Aimal Wali Khan submitted his nomination papers for NA-25 to the returning officer.

In Swabi district,JUI-F central naib emir Maulana Fazal Ali filed his nomination papers for NA-19 election.

Former provincial education minister Shahram Khan Tarakai filed nomination papers from NA-20, Swabi-II, and his brother Faisal Khan Tarakai from PK-52, Swabi-V.

Usman Khan Tarakai, an estranged uncle of Mr Shahram, will contest election from NA-20 on the PPP ticket. He was elected MNA three times from the same constituency. He filed the nomination papers.

Former adviser to the chief minister on industry Abdul Karim will contest elections from PK-51, Swabi-III. He submitted his nomination papers to the returning officer on Friday.

Also in the day, former MPA and PML-N district general secretary Babar Salim filed papers for PK-50 election and another former MPA Mohammed Shiraz for PK-49 election.

In a statement issued by the PTI’s media cell in Swat, leader of the former ruling party and former federal minister Murad Saeed, who is in hiding to avoid arrest, sought election ticket for the provincial constituency PK-8.

He said his father was asked to submit nomination papers for him.

Mr Murad along with eight other PTI leaders has been declared a proclaimed offender by an anti-terrorism court in connection with an attack on the Lahore corps commander’s house.

Former PTI MPA from Swat Fazal Maula told Dawn that around 90 PTI leaders and the father of Murad Saeed, submitted nomination papers for PK-8 constituency.

In Bajaur district, the JUI-F on Friday named its candidates for the lone National Assembly seat and four provincial assembly seats for the upcoming general elections in Bajaur district.

According to the statement, JUI (F) district chapter chief Maulana Abdur Rasheed has been nominated for NA-8 and PK-20. Qari Khair Ullah was named for PK-19, Mohammad Tariq for PK-21 and Imran Mahir for PK-22.

PPP, PML (N) and PTI were among the main political parties which have yet to announce their candidates for any constituency.

PTI former provincial minister Anwar Zeb Khan, JI former MPA Sirajuddin Khan, ANP leader Gul Afazal Khan and JI leader Maulana Waheed Gul were among the prominent candidates who submitted their nomination papers on Friday.

In Bannu, former deputy speaker of the National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani of the JUI-F, Maulana Syed Naseem Ali Shah of the PTI, Prof Mohammad Ibrahim of Jamaat-i-Islami and Ms Farzana of the PPP have emerged as candidates for the sole National Assembly seat.

Former chief minister Akram Durrani, Akhtar Ali Shah of the JI, Iqbal Jadoon of the PTI and Asghar Nawaz of the ANP have filed nominations in PK-100.

Former MPA Azam Khan Durrani is the candidate for PK-102 seat. Former provincial minister Malik Shah Mohammad is in the electoral race from PK-101.

In Lakki Marwat, 61 candidates have filed nominations for one National Assembly and three provincial assembly seats. Among NA election contestants are Maulana Asad Mehmud, son of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, former federal minister Salim Saifullah Khan and his nephew and former Senator Osman Saifullah Khan, former PTI MNA retired Col Amirullah Marwat and his brother and former bureaucrat Dr Bashirullah, Naila Khan of the PTI and former district nazim Ashfaq Ahmad Khan Meenakhel.

In Mohmand district, ANP candidate and former MPA Nisar Momand on Friday submitted nomination papers for elections in NA-26 and PK-67, respectively.

In Kohat, nomination papers were filed for the absconding PTI district president and party candidate for KP- 90, Aftab Alam, but they’re rejected by the returning officer for the tribal sub-division of Darra Adamkhel asking the approver and seconder to appear before him.

