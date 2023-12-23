DAWN.COM Logo

Court asks Transparency International to prove its claim of corruption in judiciary

Bureau Report Published December 23, 2023 Updated December 23, 2023 07:52am

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan on Friday asked the Transparency International (TI) to furnish evidence regarding its recent report where the judiciary has been declared the second most corrupt institution of the province.

During the hearing of a notice, the chief justice told the TI board member Hashmat Habib Malik and its counsel that the organisation had declared the judiciary among the most corrupt institutions of the country.

“Your organisation should withdraw this report if you do not have proof to substantiate this claim,” Justice Khan observed.

Mr Malik told the court that such reports were prepared in the light of public perception and the organisation itself was not churning out such reports.

However, Justice Khan asked him to share details if any corruption was taking place in the high court. Justice Khan said that he would take action against whoever was involved in corruption.

Mr Malik said that they had shared the report with the registrar office and everything would be clear once the court went through it.

However, the chief justice again asked him to furnish evidence of any corruption in the high court. Justice Khan said that they would take action against both the judges as well as administrative officers if they were found involved in corruption.

The hearing later adjourned till January 15.

