DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 13, 2022

Contempt plea filed with PHC against Transparency International

Bureau Report Published December 13, 2022 Updated December 13, 2022 08:13am

PESHAWAR: A senior lawyer on Monday filed a contempt petition in the Peshawar High Court against the Transparency International Pakistan (TIP) for allegedly declaring judiciary in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the most corrupt institution in its recent National Corruption Perception Survey.

In the petition, Shabbir Hussain Gigyani, who is a Supreme Court advocate, requested the high court to prohibit the anti-graft watchdog from publishing ‘false, fake and factitious’ reports.

He also sought the court’s orders for the government to monitor the functioning of the organisation and regulate their acts and action.

The respondents in the petition are the TIP’s country director, media head and publisher.

The petitioner has referred to the reports of national and international media about the TIP’s National Corruption Perception Survey (NCPS), 2022, which identified the sectors “perceived as the most corrupt at national and provincial levels.”

Senior lawyer insists anti-graft watchdog called KP judiciary most corrupt institution

The survey report, seventh in the last 21 years, was released on Dec 9 on the occasion of the International Anti-Corruption Day.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, judiciary was the most corrupt sector followed by the tendering and contracting, and the police, according to the TIP survey’s findings mentioned in a news item as claimed in the petition.

The petitioner said that the survey was reported by print and electronic media, while its findings went viral on social media as well.

He said that the survey report not only scandalised courts, judges and judicature but also tried to “bring the same into hatred, ridicule and derogatory position.”

The petitioner said being a student of law and member of the bar council, he prayed the court to invoke to the jurisdiction conferred on it under Article 204 of the Constitution read with sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003, along with other relevant laws.

He contended that apart from scandalising the courts, the alleged contemners had also attacked the character of the judges and judicial officers, and blemished the quality of the judicial work.

The petitioner contended that the alleged contemners had tried their best to attack the independence of judiciary, which was one of the main features and hallmarks of the Constitution.

He claimed that for unidentified reasons, the contemners intended to make a self-made chaos and pave the way for a clash between judiciary and the people.

The petitioner contended that the release of the survey report was tantamount to abusing the freedom of expression as it didn’t have any cogent source or evidence of its contents.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Insider
Dec 13, 2022 08:46am
Everybody knows who is at # 130
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Good things

Good things

Arifa Noor
The podcast ‘Empire’ is a walk through a historical era with detours and a pace that’s slow or brisk.

Editorial

Chaman clash
13 Dec, 2022

Chaman clash

If Afghan Taliban want the world to grant them legitimacy, they should be able to fulfil the duties of a responsible govt.
Imran’s dilemma
13 Dec, 2022

Imran’s dilemma

FORMER prime minister Imran Khan needs to give it a rest. His expectation from the armed forces that they should be...
Sticks and stones
13 Dec, 2022

Sticks and stones

AN old English rhyme teaches children, at a very early age, to shrug aside insults and not make too much of mere...
Saarc’s future
Updated 12 Dec, 2022

Saarc’s future

Saarc members, particularly Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, can also make a greater effort to help revive the bloc.
Failing confidence
12 Dec, 2022

Failing confidence

THE results of a recent business confidence survey conducted by the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and...
Child trafficking
12 Dec, 2022

Child trafficking

WHAT does it say about our child protection laws and other relevant legislation when a 14-year-old girl is abducted...