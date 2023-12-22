SC directs ECP to remove PTI’s reservations on level playing field in polls

The Supreme Court on Friday instructed the Election Commission of Pakistan to remove the PTI’s reservation on level playing field in the upcoming polls.

It directed the PTI to submit its complaint in the ECP at 3pm today and ordered Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan to play his role in the matter.

The directives were issued by a three-member bench comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali on a PTI plea seeking level playing field in the elections.

Ahead of the hearing, the apex court summoned Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

As the court initiated the proceedings, it instructed the AGP to act as a facilitator in the matter.

In response to PTI’s apprehensions, Justice Minallah remarked, “The party’s concerns about not having a level playing field seem valid, considering that the events at Usman Dar’s residence were also reported in newspapers.”

Former PTI leader Usman Dar’s mother had on Tuesday accused PML-N stalwart Khawaja Asif and the police of raiding their Sialkot home and manhandling her. Asif and the Sialkot police had denied the allegations.

“Why isn’t the ECP preventing orders issued under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO)?” Justice Masood inquired.

He added that the court would soon issue a written verdict and asked the ECP to thoroughly examine and address all concerns.

Following the directives from the apex court, a PTI delegation is expected to visit the ECP office at around 3pm to present their concerns.

The petition

In the petition filed a day earlier, Gohar said the PTI should be allowed to contest elections without any discrimination.

The request was made in a petition filed through Advocate Shoaib Shaheen, which names as respondent the federation, ECP, chief secretaries of KP, Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan.

Earlier on Dec 19, the PTI had approached the ECP, but it failed to issue any order to ensure transparency and fairness of the elections. This situation is damaging the integrity of the country, the petition argued, adding that feeling aggrieved, the petitioner then filed a plea before the LHC, Rawalpindi bench, which is yet to hear the case.

It is the responsibility of ECP to hold fair elections, the petition said. But, it added, the district managements are not treating PTI on a par with other parties. Even after the issuance of the election schedule, PTI was not being allowed to hold workers’ conventions, corner meetings or any such political gatherings, the petition alleged.

Besides, FIRs are being registered due to political activities, raids being conducted on the ho­u­­­ses of PTI leaders and workers, and orders under Section 3 of MPO are being passed, the petition alleged.

It said such acts were illegal and tyrannical, adding these “atr­­o­cities” were being carried out in violation of the Constitution, Elections Act, 2017 and most importantly, against the fun­damental rights of the citizens.