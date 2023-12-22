DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 22, 2023

Fresh bench sought to hear appeals on military trials

Nasir Iqbal Published December 22, 2023 Updated December 22, 2023 06:48am

ISLAMABAD: A senior counsel representing some petitioners before the Supreme Court on Thursday requested the secretary for placing a letter he wrote to the special three-judge committee stating that the earlier six-judge bench that heard intra-court appeals (ICAs) against the military court case has not been constituted properly and, therefore, it should be reconstituted.

On Thursday, Advocate Faisal Siddiqui wrote a four-page letter to the secretary with a request to place the letter before the committee constituted under Section 2 of the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act, 2023, that fixes cases before different benches so that the six-judge Supreme Court bench, which will resume hearing on a set of ICAs against the Oct 23 judgement, should be reconstituted.

The bench is likely to hear the matter in the third week of Jan 2024.

Headed by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, the bench by a majority of five to one had suspended on Dec 13 the Oct 23 short order of declaring as unconstitutional the trial of 103 civilians for their alleged involvement in the May 9 violence.

The letter highlighted that the purported minutes of the fourth meeting of the committee had recorded that the committee has decided to constitute a larger bench to hear ICAs against the Oct 23 short order.

The letter said that no six-judge bench of the court was constituted in the fourth meeting of the committee and rather only a future intention was recorded that a larger bench will be constituted in a future meeting of the committee.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Flies on the wall
Updated 22 Dec, 2023

Flies on the wall

What national security objectives are served by illegally recording personal calls?
Forgotten citizens
22 Dec, 2023

Forgotten citizens

IN a recent revelation that should stir our conscience, Justice Project Pakistan disclosed that over 14,000 ...
Crucial cash
22 Dec, 2023

Crucial cash

THE Asian Development Bank will give Pakistan $1.2bn, including $400m for budgetary support, for financing various...
Multiple candidacies
Updated 21 Dec, 2023

Multiple candidacies

It is imperative that the next government takes definitive steps to amend Article 223 of the Constitution.
Cricket audio leak
21 Dec, 2023

Cricket audio leak

OF late, Pakistan Cricket Board chief Zaka Ashraf has been dogged by controversy. Not too long after Mr Ashraf ...
Red Sea force
21 Dec, 2023

Red Sea force

IN a fresh sign that the massacre in Gaza is fuelling tension elsewhere in the region, the US has announced the...