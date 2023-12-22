DAWN.COM Logo

PTI-P to field candidates on 70pc seats in KP

Bureau Report Published December 22, 2023 Updated December 22, 2023 06:48am

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Parliamentarian (PTI-P) chairman Pervez Khattak said on Thursday his party was anticipating fielding candidates on 70 per cent of constituencies in the province.

Talking to reporters at his party’s secretariat in the provincial capital, Mr Khattak said that there was still time to file nomination papers for the upcoming polls and over the coming days ‘many changes’ were also imminent.

“Though I cannot say exactly but our candidates will contest elections on about 60 to 70 per cent of seats in the province,” Mr Khattak said, adding this figure could even be on the higher side.

However, he said over the coming eight to 10 days, many things were likely to change, which could to make a big difference.

To a question, Mr Khattak said that they had also spoken to other parties regarding poll alliance. However, he added, he had empowered his party leaders to go for seat adjustment at local level with whomsoever they deemed fit.

“I cannot take these decisions and local chapters are well suited for the purpose. I am personally opposed to interfering in local affairs of the party,” Mr Khattak said.

To another question, Mr Khattak said that if his party’s candidates were elected as members of the National Assembly, they would preferably join a coalition government. However, Mr Khattak said that to join such a setup, he would present them with a set of demands regarding the province’s rights.

Mr Khattak said he would contest elections on three seats from his native Nowshera district including a National Assembly and two of provincial assembly seats.

On the occasion, Pakhtunkhwa Qaumi Movement Charsadda leaders announced to merge their party into the PTIP. Mr Khattak welcomed them into his party and said that they would help in bringing about a change in district politics.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2023

