Several ACs and ADCs posted in Punjab after CEC nod

LAHORE: Days after the federal government and even the Punjab government imposed a ban on transfers and postings, the provincial caretaker dispensation all of a sudden realised that several posts of assistant commissioners and additional deputy commissioners (ADCs) are lying vacant in the province.

The assistant commissioners (BS-17) are supposed to serve as assistant returning officers (AROs) in their respective tehsils, while the ADCs will be serving as returning officers (ROs) in respective constituencies across the province.

As Punjab additional chief secretary Ahmad Raza Sarwar realised that several posts of ACs were lying vacant in the province, officials say chief secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman had to speak to the chief election commissioner (CEC) to seek special permission to post ACs against the vacant posts.

A little later, Mr Zaman also transferred some 27 BS-18 officers of additional deputy commissioner (ADCs)/ deputy secretary (DS) ranks and posted them to different positions.

Officials allege ‘like-minded’ bureaucrats being deployed to ensure ‘required results’

In the meantime, Deputy Commissioner Wazirabad Umer Farooq was also removed from the position and directed to report to the S&GAD, while DC Gujranwala Fayyaz Ahmad Mohal has been entrusted with additional charge of the post of DC Wazirabad. With this transfer, sources say, there is no notified district returning officer (DRO) in Wazirabad since Mr Mohal is DRO Gujranwala.

Officials in the Punjab government allege that the caretaker set-up is still busy positioning its `like-minded’ officers to ‘completely manoeuvre’ the upcoming Feb 8 election.

According to them, a complete chain has been knit together to ensure `required results’ as for officials. to be posted at polling stations including patwaris’, the appointing authorities are ACs, while ACs appointing authority is ACS and the ACS is appointed by the chief minister, who recommends an ECP member as a provincial representative.

Officials apprehend the staff posted at polling stations will generate reports that will appease the chain of command up to the caretaker chief minister, who is a product of political settlement.

They also allege the caretaker chief minister was continuously announcing development projects across the province and added that he also executed uplift schemes worth billions of rupees in Jhang, from where he wanted to contest an election. They claim Mr Naqvi might be contesting the by-election from Jhang.

ACs: The Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) has notified the posting of Mian Sarmad Hussain, awaiting posting, as AC Jhang with immediate effect against a vacant post.

Section Officer (SO) S&GAD administration wing Samina Bashir has been transferred and posted as AC Chakwal against a vacant post; SO (Property Manager) welfare wing S&GAD Ahmad Sher transferred and posted as AC Bahawalpur (Saddar) against a vacant post. Section Officer (Cabinet-II) cabinet wing S&GAD Babar Ali transferred and posted as AC Lahore (City) against a vacant post.

Awaiting posting in S&GAD retired Capt retired Abdul Wahab Khan has been posted as AC Murree relieving AC Kotli Sattian Muhammad Ans Saeed of additional charge of the said post. Awaiting posting in S&GAD Faisal Ahmad posted as AC Ahmadpur East against a vacant slot.

SO primary and secondary healthcare, south Punjab secretariat, Zulqernain Saleem, has been transferred and posted as AC Jampur against a vacant post. AC (HR & Coord) Multan Aftab Ahmad Dogar transferred and posted as AC Rojhan against a vacant post.

SO home department Arij Ali Haider Gondal has been transferred and posted as AC Faisalabad (City) relieving AC Faisalabad (Saddar) of additional charge of the said post. SO Industries department Salman Qayyum Sheikh transferred and posted as AC Narowal against a vacant slot.

AC Dina Anza Abbasi has been transferred and posted as AC Fateh Jang, against a vacant post, while SO (Welfare-II) S&GAD Sadia Dogar has been transferred and posted as AC Dina.

AC Kot Radha Kishan Maheen Fatima has been transferred and directed to report to the S&GAD for further orders, while Maham Mushtaq, awaiting posting, has been posted as AC Kot Radha Kishan.

Muhammad Saqib, currently at the disposal of the Anti-Corruption Establishment, Punjab, has been transferred and posted as AC Talagang vice Ayesha Badar proceeding on maternity leave.

ADCs: AC (headquarters) Sahiwal Labbah Masih Zeshan has been promoted to the rank of ADC/deputy secretary in BS-18 and posted as ADC (General) Toba Tek Singh against a vacant post.

Deputy Secretary (DS) Muhammad Shojain Vistro was transferred and posted as ADC (General) Lahore, against a vacant post. DS housing and urban development Ghulam Mustafa was transferred and posted as ADC (General) D.G. Khan, against a vacant post.

DS higher education department Muhammad Shahid was transferred and posted as ADC (General) Rahim Yar Khan, against a vacant post. DS irrigation department Muhammad Sohail Akhtar was transferred and posted as ADC (General) Pakpattan, against a vacant post.

DS housing and urban development Abdul Sattar Khan was transferred and posted as ADC (General) Layyah, against a vacant post.

Muhammad Asif, at the disposal of Punjab Food Authority, has been promoted to BS-18 and posted as ADC (General) Multan, against a vacant post. Awaiting posting Dilawar Khan was posted as director of Faisalabad Development Authority against a vacant post.

DS Forestry, wildlife and fisheries department south Punjab Muhammad Mubashar Rehman was transferred and posted as ADC (finance and planning), Multan, against a vacant post.

The chief secretary, through another notification late in the night, transferred 18 more BS-18 officers and posted them to different positions in provincial departments.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2023