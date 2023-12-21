PML-N seeks 2-day extension in deadline for filing nomination papers

PML-N leader Ishaq Dar on Thursday wrote a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) seeking a two-day extension in the deadline to submit nomination papers for the upcoming general elections.

With little than over a month left for polls, the electoral watchdog has entered election mode. Last week, the commission issued the election schedule, putting an end to uncertainty surrounding the exercise.

As per the schedule, the process to file nomination papers for national and provincial assemblies seats commenced yesterday. The papers can be filed between 8:30am and 4:30pm till Dec 22 (Friday).

According to guidelines issued by the electoral body, a candidate must be accompanied by two voters of the same constituency who would propose and second his nomination. However, no individual can become a proposer or seconder for more than one candidate.

In a letter posted on X (formerly Twitter), Dar — who is the chairman of the party’s election cell — noted that according to the schedule issued by the ECP, candidates were required to file nomination papers from Dec 20 to Dec 22 while dates for scrutiny were fixed from Dec 24 to Dec 30.

“The commission enjoys the power to make necessary amendments in the [election] schedule without affecting/changing the polling date,” he said.

The PML-N senator highlighted that only three days had been allocated for the filing of nomination papers while seven days had been given for the scrutiny of the same.

“The process of filing nomination papers requires multiple details as well as documents to be annexed with the same which also includes NOCs/NECs from various public sector department. Such [an] exercise is indeed time consuming and any lapse can lead to rejection of nomination papers,” Dar contended.

“It is therefore requested that in order to facilitate thousands of candidates desirous to take part in elections, it would be appreciated if only two days’ extension is granted in filing of nomination paper by amending the schedule issued on December 15 without changing the polling day,” he said.