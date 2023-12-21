Fawad given in NAB custody for 10 days

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court of Islamabad on Wednesday handed over the custody of former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on 10 days physical remand.

Accountability judge Mohammad Bashir noted that the request for physical remand was “genuine” and allowed the request.

NAB was seeking Fawad’s custody for 14 days in connection with an inquiry against him in alleged corruption in acquisition of land for Lilla-Pind Dadan Khan-Jehlum Dual Carriageway project.

NAB accused Fawad that “being federal minister, allegedly exerted undue pressure and influence” on Provincial Highway Department, Punjab for initiation of feasibility report of Lilla Interchange via Pind Dadan Khan to Jehlum.

The bureau accused him of receiving illegal gratification from one of the local contractors.

Advocate Faisal Fareed Chaudhry, counsel for Fawad on the other hand accused NAB of signaling out Fawad as it did not implicate officials of construction companies including Frontier Works Organization, Nespak, and Communication and Works in the case.

The prosecutor claimed that Fawad purchased eight-kanal property when the project was being conceived and the bureau also recovered Rs5 million from his custody.

Judge Bashir remarked that Fawad “may also vindicate his position during the remand” and handed over his custody to NAB for 10 days.

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2023