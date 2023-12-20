DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 20, 2023

Turbat long marchers say facing transport curbs

Imran Gabol Published December 20, 2023 Updated December 20, 2023 08:35am
Participants in the long march raise slogans against alleged extrajudicial killings.—Courtesy Baloch Yakjehti Committee
Participants in the long march raise slogans against alleged extrajudicial killings.—Courtesy Baloch Yakjehti Committee

LAHORE: Thousands of people joined the Baloch Yakjehti Council (BYC) marchers on Tuesday as they reached Taunsa Sharif on Tuesday, protesting against alleged extrajudicial killings.

The marchers plan to spend the night in Taunsa Sharif and will decide whether to continue their long march to Islamabad on Wednesday.

Previously, the protesters held a sit-in in DG Khan and blocked Globe Square, demanding transport for their onward journey. Their initial transport had allegedly been withdrawn under pressure from the district administration.

However, after negotiations, the protesters were allowed to hire transport for their march towards Taunsa Sharif and Islamabad.

The BYC had started the long march from Turbat to Islamabad 25 days ago.

The journey from DG Khan to Taunsa saw thousands of people, including women and children, lining both sides of the roads to welcome the protesters. The marchers later reached Kalma Chowk in Taunsa Sharif and held a protest rally where the organisers addressed the participants.

One of the march’s organisers, Mahrang Baloch, told Dawn that the Punjab administration was creating hurdles for the marchers, and were restraining transporters from providing them vehicles for the march.

“We have received solidarity beyond our expectations in DG Khan and Taunsa Sharif. Thousands of people started marching with us,” she said.

“If the administration does not create any hurdles and we get the transport, we would march toward Islamabad; otherwise, we would start another sit-in in Taunsa Sharif,” she added.

Tariq Saeed Birmani in D.G. Khan also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, December 20th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A hurdle crossed
Updated 20 Dec, 2023

A hurdle crossed

The threat of delayed polls has been shot down by the apex court, there still remains the question of fairness.
Cautious hope?
20 Dec, 2023

Cautious hope?

THE $9m current account ‘surplus’ recorded in November has been delivered primarily by a combination of...
Aafia’s case
20 Dec, 2023

Aafia’s case

ALL clamour for humanitarian help should convey that human rights are above politics and diplomacy. Aafia Siddiqui...
Balanced ballots
Updated 19 Dec, 2023

Balanced ballots

As we approach future elections, the narrowing of this electoral gender gap marks an important milestone.
Balochistan’s wounds
19 Dec, 2023

Balochistan’s wounds

THE state’s usual response to grievances from Balochistan is either to ignore them, or crack down on those raising...
Internet freedom
19 Dec, 2023

Internet freedom

THE hour has come for officialdom to recognise that its actions are beginning to remind citizens of police states....