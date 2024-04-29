Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio, says PM in meeting with Bill Gates

In a meeting with billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that Pakistan was working tirelessly to eradicate polio.

The meeting between the two took place on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) special meeting in Riyadh.

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the premier thanked Gates — who is the co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) — for sending a “warm congratulatory letter” upon his re-election.

“While fondly recalling their interactions during his previous tenure, the prime minister reaffirmed his commitment to continue working closely with Gates to ensure a stronger partnership between” Pakistan and the BMGF, the statement said.

“The prime minister said Pakistan was working tirelessly to eradicate polio from the country. He thanked the BMGF for its longstanding support for polio eradication in Pakistan and said that a sustained effort was required by all partners to reach the ultimate goal of a polio-free Pakistan,” it added.

Meanwhile, Gates recalled the immunisation and polio vaccine programme in the Punjab under Shehbaz’s leadership as chief minister and “emphasised on replicating the same practice across the country” to make the immunisation programme a success.

He also acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts and said polio eradication was vital to protect future generations from the crippling disease.

In addition to polio, two also discussed progress on ongoing activities between Pakistan and the BMGF in the areas of immunisation, nutrition, and financial inclusion, the PMO said.

“The prime minister said the Gates Foundation was a trusted partner in Pakistan’s socio-economic development and sought collaboration in other areas including IT, STEM education and disaster management,” the statement said.

Recalling Gates’ visit to Pakistan in February 2022, PM Shehbaz also extended an invitation to him to visit Pakistan again at a time of his convenience.

PM secures more investment assurances from Riyadh, meets IMF chief

Over a hectic working weekend, PM Shehbaz on Sunday secured assurances on investment from Saudi Arabia and won plaudits from his hosts, who dubbed him ‘a man of action’.

The premier also met Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Minister for Investment Khalid Al-Falih, Minister for Finance Mohammad Al Jadaan and Minister for Industry Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhourayef in separate engagements, on Sunday.

At a gala dinner hosted by the Saudi crown prince, the PM thanked the crown prince for sending a high-powered delegation to Pakistan led by Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah.

To continue discussions, the prime minister said that he had brought a high-powered delegation to Riyadh, including key ministers responsible for investment, so that follow-up meetings could take place between the relevant officials.

Earlier, Saudi Minister for Investment Khalid Al-Falih praised the PM as being ‘a man of action’, saying: “We are all aware of your performance and speed of work… Your mission is our mission.”

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Mohammad Al Jadaan said that a delegation of Saudi investors would soon visit Pakistan.

Pakistan was a priority for their investment and Saudi Arabia would continue to fully cooperate in the fields of agriculture, information technology and energy, he said.

The prime minister also met the Saudi minister for industry, who expressed keen interest in collaborating with Pakistan in the fields of agriculture, mining, information technology and other areas.

The minister said he was in contact with the private Saudi companies regarding investment in Pakistan and the representatives of these companies would soon visit Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz also met International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on the sidelines of the WEF meeting, where he reiterated his government’s commitment to put Pakistan’s economy back on track.

In a tweet, the IMF chief said she had a very productive meeting with PM Shehbaz. “We discussed policy reforms and strong decisions to address [Pakis­tan’s] challenges and create stronger sustained and more inclusive growth for the benefit all Pakistanis,” she wrote on X.