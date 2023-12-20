Terrorists behind Dera Ismail Khan, Tank attacks traced: KP police chief

CHARSADDA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police chief Akhtar Hayat Khan on Tuesday claimed that the terrorists behind the recent Dera Ismail Khan and Tank attacks against security personnel had been traced and their identity would be disclosed “very soon.”

After inaugurating the “command and control room” at the City Police Station here, Mr Khan said the events in Afghanistan affected peace in Pakistan.

He said the police were “fully” prepared to counter terrorism.

“Thousands of our personnel have sacrificed their lives for peace in the province and are continuing to do so,” he said.

Inaugurates command and control room at Charsadda police station

The police chief said intelligence agencies and police were working together to restore peace in southern districts.

He said intelligence-based reports led to the foiling of 99 per cent terror bids.

Mr Khan said the CTD was being “organised” across the province with its role extended to tribal districts.

“We, in order to prevent terrorist attacks in southern districts, are increasing our capacity,” he said.

He said security forces were trying to protect the country’s border with Afghanistan.

The police chief said some tribal districts were considered to be strongholds of militants in the past but peace had been completely restored there.

He said in the current modern times, technology was imperative for policing.

The command and control room oversees the operation of more than 700 CCTV cameras installed in small markets and intersections of the district to monitor criminals, according to officials.

DIG Sulaiman Khan and DPO Nazir Khan were also present on the occasion.

KILLED: Four people were killed in separate incidents here, police said.

They said Amirzada shot his daughter-in-law and Sudher of Sanam Gahri area dead in the limits of Charsadda police station over an extramarital affair.

The police said the killer later surrendered to the police.

He is being investigated for murders after the registration of a murder case, according to police.

In another incident, Amirabad Pul residents Fawad and Asif killed tailor Barkat Shah of Yousafabad Umarzai area over an old enmity.

The deceased’s brother nominated both in the FIR.

Also, armed men attacked a resident here over a dispute leaving him injured.

Intikhab Ahmad told police that Shaukat Ali of Zaim Munawwar Khan village along with his aides fired at him when he was returning from the Judicial Complex after attending a hearing.

He later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The police registered an FIR and started an investigation. No arrest was made until night.

Published in Dawn, December 20th, 2023