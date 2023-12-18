ECP team meets Punjab IGP to delineate security plan

LAHORE: The provincial election commissioner (PEC) visited the inspector-general of Punjab police here on Sunday to discuss security issues to ensure a peaceful environment for the forthcoming general elections.

PEC Saeed Gul along with joint election commissioner Saen Bakhsh Channar, director elections Abdul Hameed and others met IGP Usman Anwar and discussed the security arrangement plan Punjab police were chalking out for the Feb 8, 2024 electoral contest.

The IGP briefed the election commission team about the preparations his force were making to maintain law and order and sense of security during the entire election process.

He said all logistics, operational and strategic affairs were being finalised and the final plan would be submitted to the ECP well in time.

Polling stations being categorised as per sensitivity

He said 51,000 polling stations were being divided into three categories as per their sensitivity and 150,000 policemen across Punjab would ensure security during the election process as well as effective implementation of the code of conduct and other instructions to be issued by the ECP in this regard.

The IGP said that in view of rush during submission of candidatures next week, security of ECP offices would be beefed up and no element would be allowed to sabotage the peaceful holding of the elections.

He said all regional and district police officers had been directed to ensure effective coordination with the district returning officers, returning officers and other election commission staff.

The provincial election commissioner and other officers expressed satisfaction over the preparations of the Punjab police for the general elections.

AIG (operations) Dr Asad Ijaz Malhi and other police officers were also present.

Published in Dawn, December 18th, 2023