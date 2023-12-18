DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 18, 2023

ECP team meets Punjab IGP to delineate security plan

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 18, 2023 Updated December 18, 2023 10:43am

LAHORE: The provincial election commissioner (PEC) visited the inspector-general of Punjab police here on Sunday to discuss security issues to ensure a peaceful environment for the forthcoming general elections.

PEC Saeed Gul along with joint election commissioner Saen Bakhsh Channar, director elections Abdul Hameed and others met IGP Usman Anwar and discussed the security arrangement plan Punjab police were chalking out for the Feb 8, 2024 electoral contest.

The IGP briefed the election commission team about the preparations his force were making to maintain law and order and sense of security during the entire election process.

He said all logistics, operational and strategic affairs were being finalised and the final plan would be submitted to the ECP well in time.

Polling stations being categorised as per sensitivity

He said 51,000 polling stations were being divided into three categories as per their sensitivity and 150,000 policemen across Punjab would ensure security during the election process as well as effective implementation of the code of conduct and other instructions to be issued by the ECP in this regard.

The IGP said that in view of rush during submission of candidatures next week, security of ECP offices would be beefed up and no element would be allowed to sabotage the peaceful holding of the elections.

He said all regional and district police officers had been directed to ensure effective coordination with the district returning officers, returning officers and other election commission staff.

The provincial election commissioner and other officers expressed satisfaction over the preparations of the Punjab police for the general elections.

AIG (operations) Dr Asad Ijaz Malhi and other police officers were also present.

Published in Dawn, December 18th, 2023

Elections 2024
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Giant leap
18 Dec, 2023

Giant leap

IN what can fittingly be described as ‘one giant leap for mankind’, over 100 countries have agreed to transition...
Infusing new blood
Updated 18 Dec, 2023

Infusing new blood

Change, at its core, is about challenging political dynasties that exclude other aspirants.
Rabies vaccine shortage
18 Dec, 2023

Rabies vaccine shortage

PUBLIC health facilities, in particular those in Sindh’s remote districts, are facing acute shortages of the...
Effective CT plan
Updated 17 Dec, 2023

Effective CT plan

It should not be forgotten that many of those involved in acts of terrorism are locals.
American rebuke
17 Dec, 2023

American rebuke

AS the bodies continue to pile up in Gaza, Israel’s most steadfast supporter is beginning to change its tone,...
Hockey hope
17 Dec, 2023

Hockey hope

SUCH has been Pakistan’s downfall in hockey that when they went to the Junior World Cup, there were few...