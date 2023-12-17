DAWN.COM Logo

Pakistan strongly condemns attack on police station in Iran

Abdullah Momand Published December 17, 2023 Updated December 17, 2023 06:54pm

The Foreign Office (FO) on Sunday strongly condemned an attack on an Iranian police station that killed 11 policemen and said it stood in “full solidarity” with the country’s people and government in “this hour of unspeakable tragedy”.

On Friday, at least 11 Iranian police officers were killed in an overnight attack on a police station in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan. The attack, which occurred around midnight, was one of the deadliest in years for the region lying close to Iran’s border with Afghanistan and Pakistan.

It was claimed by the Jaish Al Adl (Army of Justice) group, in a brief statement on its Telegram channel. Jaish Al Adl was formed in 2012 and is blacklisted by Iran as a “terrorist” group.

A statement issued by the FO earlier today said Pakistan extended its “heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims” and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.

“Pakistan stands in full solidarity with the government and brotherly people of Iran in this hour of unspeakable tragedy,” it said.

“Terrorism is a threat to regional as well as global peace and security and it needs to be confronted by all means, including through bilateral and regional cooperation,” the FO said.

