Elite Force official’s house burgled in Rawalpindi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 16, 2023 Updated December 16, 2023 10:42am

RAWALPINDI: Burglars took away cash and gold jewellery worth over Rs2.2 million from the house of an Elite Force official in Rawat in the absence of his family.

Nadeem Akhtar, the Elite Force official, lodged an FIR with the police stating that he was on duty on Wednesday while his wife and children had gone to their native village after locking his house when the burglars broke into his house and stole cash and gold jewellery worth Rs2,200,000.

Published in Dawn, December 16th, 2023

