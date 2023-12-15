GB Assembly seeks honour for heroic Roshan Bibi

Roshan Bibi

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution, urging the government to bestow a civil award to the 28-year-old woman who took six bullets as she protected her two children and husband during a recent terrorist attack on a passenger bus in Chilas.

The resolution, jointly moved by six women assembly members, pays tribute to Roshan Bibi for facing six bullets to save her family. It calls upon the government to nominate her for a civil award.

Member GB Assembly Kulsoom Farman highlighted that the resolution also recognises the bravery of the bus driver who sacrificed his life to protect passengers.

In the assembly session chaired by Speaker Nazir Ahmed Advocate, members Surraiya Zaman and Kulsoom Farman tabled the resolution, commending Roshan Bibi’s bravery and compassion.

Lawmaker fears ‘foreign hand’ in recent communal discords, terror attacks

Mr Hussain emphasised the need for eliminating terrorism, attributing the recent security issues and clashes among communities in GB to potential foreign involvement due to the region’s geographical importance.

He called for action against terrorists and the enforcement of government authority.

Support for the resolution came from various members, including Ubaidullah Baig and Rehmat Khaliq, emphasising the exemplary nature of Roshan Bibi’s actions. Amjad Hussain Advocate from PPP supported the resolution and stressed that mere awards are insufficient.

He called for exemplary punishment for those invol­ved in the heinous incident, stating that failure to bring such individuals to justice would undermine efforts to control such incidents.

Roshan Bibi, originally from Ishkoman, sustained six bullet wounds during the Dec 2 terrorist attack on a passenger bus in Chilas. Transported to Karachi’s Aga Khan Hospital for urgent medical treatment, she miraculously survived.

In an interview, Roshan Bibi recounted the attack, describing how she shielded her children and husband during the gunfire.

Tragically, another passenger injured in the same attack, Rehmat Hasan from Gahkuch, Ghizer, succumbed to his injuries, becoming the 12th victim of the massacre. His teenage son, Asif, had also lost his life in the attack.

The unanimous resolution underscores the assembly’s recognition of Roshan Bibi’s extraordinary courage and calls for official acknowledgment through a civil award.

Published in Dawn, December 15th, 2023