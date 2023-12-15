FIA launches hotline to report human trafficking

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday launched the National Trafficking in Person (TIP) Hotline for the registration of complaints against human trafficking.

Complaints against human traffickers can be lodged by calling 111-247-786. They would be sent to police stations concerned across the country and victims would be referred to the relevant departments of welfare.

The hotline, set up at the FIA headquarters and dubbed a critical initiative, was completed in a short period with the support of the Australian High Commission through the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

Speaking at the inauguration of the hotline, FIA Director General Mohsin Hassan Butt said that “the project of National TIP Hotline for National Referral Mechanism represents a pivotal moment in our fight against the trafficking in person crime”.

While acknowledging the periodic reporting by the government on international obligations, the newly introduced system represents an evolution, a stride towards a more coordinated, efficient, and harmonised approach to reporting across the country. It is not just a system, it is a catalyst for a change, enhancing our capacity to address trafficking in persons comprehensively, Mr Butt said.

The FIA director-general thanked the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) for supporting FIA which has been a proud partner with UNODC in the longstanding and fruitful collaboration to end the menace of human trafficking.

Speaking on the occasion, Australian Deputy High Commissioner commended efforts put forth by FIA and ILO to launch the application which will be a revolutionary step towards warding off the menace of human trafficking in all its forms.

FIA Additional Director Shireen Malik Sher was the focal person of the hotline project and worked in association with the director of FIA’s anti-human smuggling directorate, Israr Ahmed Khan, to complete the project in a very short span of time.

Officials of UNODC, the Australian high commissioner, ILO director, US political adviser and senior officers of FIA and provinces attended the hotline launching ceremony.

Published in Dawn, December 15th, 2023