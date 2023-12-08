SNGPL discovers 1500-metre-long illegal pipeline in Islamabad’s Kangota Syedan

RAWALPINDI: Sui Northern Gas Pipeline’s (SNGPL) task force continued the crackdown on gas theft in Islamabad and discovered a 1500-metre-long illegal gas pipeline from Japan Road village, Kangota Syedan.

A spokesman for the SNGPL said on Thursday that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has started legal proceedings against those involved in the laying of illegal gas networks.

While sharing the details, the spokesman said that the task force teams, along with the officials of the FIA, conducted a joint raid to remove an illegal gas pipeline laid in a private housing society at Japan Road near Village Kangota Syedan.

He stated that an illegal gas pipeline of approximately 1500 metres was connected to SNGPL’s mainline.

He further stated that a gas facility was being used through this illegal pipeline with the help of illegally shifted gas metres in the housing society.

The spokesman said that the illegal pipeline has now been recovered in several pieces. The illegally shifted gas metres have also been disconnected from the site, whereas legal proceedings against the culprits have been initiated by the FIA, he added.

Published in Dawn, December 8th, 2023