DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 08, 2023

SNGPL discovers 1500-metre-long illegal pipeline in Islamabad’s Kangota Syedan

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 8, 2023 Updated December 8, 2023 09:53am

RAWALPINDI: Sui Northern Gas Pipeline’s (SNGPL) task force continued the crackdown on gas theft in Islamabad and discovered a 1500-metre-long illegal gas pipeline from Japan Road village, Kangota Syedan.

A spokesman for the SNGPL said on Thursday that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has started legal proceedings against those involved in the laying of illegal gas networks.

While sharing the details, the spokesman said that the task force teams, along with the officials of the FIA, conducted a joint raid to remove an illegal gas pipeline laid in a private housing society at Japan Road near Village Kangota Syedan.

He stated that an illegal gas pipeline of approximately 1500 metres was connected to SNGPL’s mainline.

He further stated that a gas facility was being used through this illegal pipeline with the help of illegally shifted gas metres in the housing society.

The spokesman said that the illegal pipeline has now been recovered in several pieces. The illegally shifted gas metres have also been disconnected from the site, whereas legal proceedings against the culprits have been initiated by the FIA, he added.

Published in Dawn, December 8th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Privatising SOEs
Updated 08 Dec, 2023

Privatising SOEs

WHY does the government want to demolish the historic Roosevelt Hotel in New York — one of the eight properties ...
Filing returns
08 Dec, 2023

Filing returns

THE grim realities of Pakistan’s flailing efforts to ensure tax compliance often present themselves as farce....
Cost of negligence
08 Dec, 2023

Cost of negligence

ONCE again, Karachi has witnessed a tragic fire, this time engulfing a six-storey commercial-cum-residential ...
Gaza’s darkest hour
Updated 07 Dec, 2023

Gaza’s darkest hour

Will the Arabs and Muslims continue to issue strong statements condemning Israel as Palestinian children writhe in unspeakable pain?
Women’s cricket win
07 Dec, 2023

Women’s cricket win

THE return of Fatima Sana gave the Pakistan women’s cricket team the zip they needed. The fast bowler had missed...
Embracing arts
07 Dec, 2023

Embracing arts

THE Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, also showcasing Pakistani films, marks a significant moment in the cultural...