Iftar added to Unesco cultural heritage list

AFP Published December 7, 2023 Updated December 7, 2023 07:13am
The traditional Muslim observance has been recognised by the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Commi­ttee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage.—AFP
TEHRAN: The UN cultural agency on Wednesday recognised Iftar, the meal that breaks the daytime fast during Ramazan, on its list of intangible cultural heritage.

The application for the socio-cultural tradition was jointly submitted by Iran, Turkiye, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan to the UN Edu­cational, Scientific and Cult­ural Organisation (Unesco).

“Iftar (also called Eftari or Iftor) is observed by Muslims at sunset in the month of Ramazan, upon completion of all religious and ceremonial rites,” said Unesco.

Iftar, which follows the sunset call to prayer during the holy month, is associated with gatherings “strengthening family and community ties and promoting charity, solidarity and social exchange,” it said.

The age-old traditional Muslim observance was recognised by the Intergovernmental Commi­ttee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage that has been meeting in Botswana since Monday.

In several Muslim countries, it is customary to mark Iftar by eating a date accompanied by tea. Recipes for dishes and pastries, however, vary greatly depending on the country.

The UN body said, “Iftar practice is typically transmitted within families, and children and youth are often entrusted with preparing components of traditional meals.”

Italian opera singing

Also added to Unesco list of intangible global heritage is Italian opera singing, an art “transmitted only orally” between maestro and pupil that attracts students globally.

“This is an official confirmation of what we already knew: opera singing is a world excellence,” Italy’s Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano stated after the Unesco decision.

Opera originated in Italy, home to Scarlatti and Verdi. It was sung by Italian patriots and some of the world’s greatest arias came from the peninsula.

Italian opera is “a physiologically controlled way of singing that enhances the carrying power of the voice in acoustic spaces such as amphitheatres and churches,” Unesco mentioned.

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

