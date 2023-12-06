DAWN.COM Logo

PML-N leader among four killed in Islamabad

Munawer Azeem Published December 6, 2023 Updated December 6, 2023 07:08am

ISLAMABAD: Four persons, including a local PML-N leader, were killed in an ambush in the rural area of the capital on Tuesday, the police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, Syed Abrar Shah, the former Union Council chairman Jhang, was travelling in a white SUV when armed men opened indiscriminate fire at his vehicle in the Shahzad Town area.

The assailants, armed with sophisticated weapons, were lying in wait and opened fire as Mr Shah’s car reached the crime scene.

The police moved the injured men to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The three other men were identified as Rafaqat, Syed Ali Sher and Sahib Gul.

The attack left the vehicle with multiple bullet holes and shattered glasses as the assailants fled the scene.

According to the investigation, Mr Shah was probably the primary target. There was no clarity over the motive as the police said it was too early to establish the motive. However, they didn’t rule out the possibility of an old enmity.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2023

