LHC concerned at detention order of Sanam Javed after bail

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday expressed its concern over the detention order of PTI social media activist Sanam Javed issued by the deputy commissioner after the grant of bail to her.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi was hearing a contempt petition of Sanam against the police authorities for not releasing her despite securing bail in the last case of May 9 registered against her.

Advocate Shakil Pasha appeared on behalf of the petitioner and stated that the courts granted bail to his client in four out of five cases. He said the petitioner had already been discharged in one case.

He said the act of releasing the petitioner from jail amounted to contempt of court.

An additional advocate general told the court that the government issued a 30-day preventive detention order of the petitioner under the Maintenance of Public Order.

Justice Najafi observed that apparently the government issued a detention order to not let the petitioner come out of jail.

The law officer sought time to furnish a detailed report after the judge asked him whether the petitioner had been informed about her detention order in the jail.

The judge adjourned the hearing for Tuesday (today).

Last week, an anti-terrorism court granted bail to Sanam Javed in the fifth case against her for attacking police teams outside Zaman Park residence of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Racecourse police arrested the activist in the Zaman Park case after she was supposed to be released following her bail in three previous cases relating to the May 9 riots including attacks on the corps commander’s house and the party office of the PML-N in Model Town.

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2023