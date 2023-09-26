PTI women activists rearrested in Lahore soon after their release

LAHORE: The investigation police re-arrested the prominent women activists of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), including Sanam Javed and Shah Bano, shortly after they were released from the Kot Lakhpat Jail here on Monday night.

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday last had ordered the release of nine members of the PTI, including its women activists, in connection with the Jinnah House attack case.

This decision had come after legal proceedings surrounding the incident that took place earlier this year.

Others who secured bail included Robina Jameel, Afshan Tariq, Ashma Shuja, Faisal Akhtar, Qasim, Ali Hasan, and Hussain Qadri.

The court approved their bail pleas against surety bonds worth Rs0.1 million each, paving the way for their release.

A police official confirmed to Dawn that the investigation police re-arrested Sanam Javed, Shah Bano, Afshan Tariq and Ashma Shuja from outside the Kot Lakhpat Jail soon after they were released.

He said the women have been arrested in another case related to May 9 attack, which was registered with the Sarwar Road police station.

The PTI activists have been shifted to the police station for further investigations, the police official said.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2023