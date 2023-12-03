Sixth polio case reported, 20 more samples test positive

ISLAMABAD: While Pakistan has reported a sixth case of polio during the current year, 20 more environmental samples have tested positive for the virus of crippling disease.

A nine-month-old fema­­le child has been paralysed by poliovirus, bringing the number of cases reported this year to six.

The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Era­dication at the National Institute of Health (NIH) has notified that the virus was detected in a nine-month-old child from Orakzai district.

“I am deeply saddened that this virus has robbed yet another child of the opportunity to live a healthy life and to live up to its potential,” said Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan.

“This is a stark remi­n­der that until we eradicate this virus, this disease will continue to remain a persistent threat, not just to our children but children across the world,” he added.

The minister, in a statement, urged parents and caregivers across the country to understand the risk to children and never say no to the polio vaccine which can help prevent lifelong disability and save lives.

Meanwhile, 20 environmental samples collected from 12 districts have tested positive for wild poliovirus type 1.

The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Erad­ication at the NIH has notified that the virus was isolated from four sewage samples from Peshawar, three from Karachi East, two from Karachi Keam­a­­ri, two from Chaman, two from Quetta and one each from Pishin, Karachi Cen­tral, Karachi South, Hyde­rabad, Jamshoro, Kohat and Bannu. These samples were collected during the period from November 1 to November 15.

“The presence of poliovirus in environmental sa­­mples is a cause of concern for us because it means children, especially those under five years of age, are at an enhanced risk from this paralysis-causing disease,” said Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan in a statement.

“Our frontline vaccinators are going door to door this week during a nationwide polio campaign to vaccinate over 44 million children. I request parents to understand the urgency of the situation and make sure that when vaccinators arrive at your door, you bring every child under five out to receive this life-saving vaccine,” Dr Jan said, urging parents to ensure that their children were repeatedly vaccinated against polio.

Coordinator of the Nat­i­onal Emergency Opera­tions Centre for Polio Eradication, Dr Shahzad Baig, said that while concerning, the continuous detection of wild poliovirus in the environment was also highlighting that the polio surveillance system in the country was working efficiently.

“In every district of virus detection, we have planned a swift response to find and vaccinate the populations that might be affected,” said Dr Baig.

“But we didn’t just stop there. We are conducting the third nationwide vacc­i­­nation campaign of this year to make sure that all children are reached with the vaccine so that they re­­main protected,” he added.

The third nationwide polio campaign began on November 27 and is going on.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2023