DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 01, 2023

Uganda seal spot at T20 World Cup as Zimbabwe miss out

Agencies Published December 1, 2023 Updated December 1, 2023 07:15am

PARIS: Uganda will make their first appearance at a cricket World Cup next year after qualifying on Thursday for the T20 tournament to be hosted by the West Indies and the United States.

A nine-wicket win over Rwanda secured Uganda second place in the African regional qualifying event, joining Namibia at the 2024 T20 World Cup while eliminating Zimbabwe from contention.

Uganda bowled Rwanda out for just 65 and knocked off the runs in 8.1 overs to record their fifth win in six matches in Windhoek while Zimbabwe, who have played at six of the eight editions of the World Cup, missed out despite beating Kenya.

Uganda are the last of 20 teams to qualify for the tournament and become the fifth African nation to feature at a T20 World Cup.

Qualifying hosts Namibia sealed their spot on Tuesday with a 58-run win over Tanzania, ensuring they will play at a third consecutive T20 World Cup.

Zimbabwe, who lost to both Namibia and Uganda, will miss out for the second time in three editions.

They did not participate in the 2021 showpiece after the ICC suspended Zimbabwe’s membership because of government interference.

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Half victories
Updated 01 Dec, 2023

Half victories

Nawaz Sharif cannot be considered irrational for lacking faith in the judicial process.
AIDS alarm
01 Dec, 2023

AIDS alarm

AS countries observe World AIDS Day today, it is a moment of reflection for Pakistan, which is grappling with an...
Turbat protest
01 Dec, 2023

Turbat protest

ONCE again, people in Balochistan are out on the streets against the alleged excesses of the state. The trigger of...
Political sacrifice
Updated 30 Nov, 2023

Political sacrifice

Imran deserves praise for displaying political maturity in handling party's chairmanship transition.
‘Quick-fix’ nation
30 Nov, 2023

‘Quick-fix’ nation

THE impulse for policy prescriptions that will quickly ‘fix’ the rotten economy, create tens of hundreds of jobs...
Narcotics menace
30 Nov, 2023

Narcotics menace

WE are watching a tragedy unfold — the curse of substance abuse and addiction hits every fourth household in...