PHF names 20-member squad for Junior World Cup

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Wednesday announced the national junior side’s 20-member squad for the upcoming FIH Hockey Junior World Cup.

Abdul Hanan Shahid will lead the team in the tournament, set to be held in Kuala Lumpur from Dec. 5-16.

Announcing the squad at a press conference here, newly appointed chief selector Asif Bajwa said that only three changes were made in the roster that participated in the Sultan of Johor Cup, the team’s previous assignment.

Asif hoped Pakistan would be able to surprise much their established opponents in Belgium and Holland, who are grouped with the Green Shirts.

“If our team succeeds in pulling out surprises, we will be assured that our declining hockey will be in safe hands,” he said.

Bajwa said the players were were fully fit and that if they succeeded in following the strategy and planning prepared for the tournament, they could win it.

Asif vowed only merit would be considered in selection and that it was the only way to bring national hockey back on the right track.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s newly-appointed head coach Roeland Oltmans said he was fully satisfied with the team selection.

“I have already worked with this team and I know the boys have a lot of talent,” he said. “This team is looking stronger than in the past.

“Our first target is to qualify for the quarter-final stage and then we will move forward according to the plan,” Oltmans said. “We are not too lucky as we are in a tough pool where top teams like Belgium and Holland are present. Yes it is a challenge and I like to face challenges.”

Oltmans believed Pakistan possessed talent in the sport and urged the private sector and the government to invest its resources into its development through a comprehensive plan.

Squad: Ali Raza, Abdul Rafay Sajid (goalkeepers), Arbaaz Ahmed, Mohammad Sufyan Khan, Ehtsham Aslam, Aqeel Ahmed, Abdul Manan, Muhammad Murtaza, Yaqub, Zikaria Hayat, Mohammad Hayat, Ghazanfar Ali, Ali Murtaza, Arshad Liaquat, Abdul Hanan Shahid, Abdul Rehman, Umar Mustafa, Abuzar, Abdul Qayyum; Reserves: Basharat Ali and Arbaaz Ayaz.

Support staff: Lt Col R Asif Naz Khokhar (team manager), Roelant Oltamans (head coach), Shakeel Abbasi , Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Asif (assistant coaches).­­

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2023