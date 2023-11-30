DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | November 30, 2023

Sindh gets Rs6bn as first instalment of Bahria Town amount deposited with apex court

Tahir Siddiqui Published November 30, 2023 Updated November 30, 2023 09:57am

KARACHI: The Sindh government is learnt to have received first instalment of Rs6 billion, out of total Rs65bn deposited by Bahria Town Karachi in the Supreme Court, on the orders of the apex court in the Bahria Town implementation case.

In its historic judgement, the three-judge SC bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, had taken up the Rs460bn Bahria Town Karachi settlement case and ordered that Rs35bn will go to the federal government and Rs30bn to the Sindh government.

The SC had ordered: “The National Bank of Pakistan should submit a certified complete bank statement of the account and a separate certificate under the signature of the Bank Manager and co-signed by the President of the National Bank of Pakistan stating the amounts that were respectively remitted to the Government of Pakistan and the Government of Sindh and that the said account has been closed.”

On Wednesday, sources confided to Dawn that the provincial government had received an advice that the amount of Rs6bn had been transferred to the provincial government’s account.

They, however, said that interim Chief Minister retired Justice Maqbool Baqar would take a decision for utilisation of the amount after consulting members of his cabinet.

In 2019, the top court had accepted the Bahria Town’s offer to pay Rs460bn within a period of seven years to acquire 16,896 acres off Karachi’s Superhighway. However, the real estate giant had deposited a sum of around Rs65bn over the years and later moved the court for resettlement of the remaining amount.

However, the apex court had ruled that the Bahria Town had not deposited in the Supreme Court account the instalments it had agreed to pay for a considerable time, and was in default of the consent order.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Political sacrifice
Updated 30 Nov, 2023

Political sacrifice

Imran deserves praise for displaying political maturity in handling party's chairmanship transition.
‘Quick-fix’ nation
30 Nov, 2023

‘Quick-fix’ nation

THE impulse for policy prescriptions that will quickly ‘fix’ the rotten economy, create tens of hundreds of jobs...
Narcotics menace
30 Nov, 2023

Narcotics menace

WE are watching a tragedy unfold — the curse of substance abuse and addiction hits every fourth household in...
Sindh lawlessness
29 Nov, 2023

Sindh lawlessness

GOVERNMENTS come and go, but little has been done to control rampant crime across Sindh, particularly its lawless...
New compact
29 Nov, 2023

New compact

AS elections approach ever closer without any tangible improvement in the political atmosphere, there has been a...
Climate crossroads
Updated 29 Nov, 2023

Climate crossroads

As Pakistan presents its case at COP28, the focus must be on ensuring that the L&D fund.