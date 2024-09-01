Fake CIA agent deceives world leaders, US general, lawmakers

WASHINGTON: The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating Gaurav Srivastava, an Indian businessman accused of an elaborate fraud scheme involving wire fraud, money laundering, and falsely claiming to be a CIA agent and American citizen, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

In an exposé, the newspaper reveals that Srivastava, who has become notorious for his ‘fake CIA agent’ scam, is under scrutiny for undermining US national security with fraudulent activities spanning several years.

The report paints Srivastava as a college dropout who deceived Washington’s political elite with blatant lies and stolen funds. Srivastava reportedly met President Joe Biden and allegedly donated over $1 million to the Democratic Party while masquerading as a covert CIA operative. His deceptive actions are seen as a major vulnerability in US national security, sparking significant concern on Capitol Hill.

Republican lawmakers are demanding explanations on how a green-card holder from Lucknow gained unrestricted access to high-level Democratic circles.

Srivastava is currently facing a probe by FBI

Srivastava, also known as “Mr. G,” duped numerous high-profile figures, including General Wesley Clark, the Atlantic Council think tank, several Democratic fundraising committees, and multiple senators and Congress members. He also targeted individuals like Senator Mark Warner, Representative Patrick Ryan, a Geneva-based commodities trader, several African leaders, and the president of Indonesia. While some distanced themselves from Srivastava after questioning his credibility, others severed ties only after media revelations.

Srivastava has made repeated attempts to erase public records of his activities, including filing deceitful lawsuits against publications in Pakistan and India and attempting to have articles removed from Google using fraudulent claims. He has also tried to obscure the original articles by republishing them on platforms like Tumblr and Medium under false pretenses.

WSJ details how Srivastava sought to capitalize on connections between commodities, intelligence, and security. Targeting developing countries and conflict zones in Africa, he approached leaders claiming to be a non-official cover (NOC) operative of the CIA, promising influence in Washington.

By associating himself with influential figures such as General Clark, whom he reportedly paid for consulting services, Srivastava created a façade of legitimacy that deceived leaders from Libya and Sudan. At the same time, he presented himself in Washington as a well-connected American with undisclosed government ties, according to General Clark.

Political donations, including a major $1m contribution to the Atlantic Council’s food security event in fall 2023, helped bolster his facade. However, the Atlantic Council confirmed on March 2, 2024, that it terminated its relationship with Srivastava and his fake charitable organisation, “The Gaurav & Sharon Srivastava Family Foundation,” after discovering his deceit.

The scam began to unravel when Niels Troost, a trader whom Srivastava was trying to deceive, grew suspicious. Troost discovered Srivastava’s fraudulent background in the US and India, where Srivastava’s family business, Veecon Group, had a history of failed deals. Srivastava had been introduced to Troost in early 2022 as a solution to counter threats from a business rival, but eventually claimed he could facilitate US government-approved Russian oil trading.

After a dubious “interrogation” by a French financier, Nicolas Bravard, whom Srivastava allegedly claimed was an “FBI friend,” Srivastava convinced Troost to transfer 50 per cent of his company, Paramount Energy & Commodities, to Bravard as a proxy. The funds from this deal were reportedly used for political donations, establishing a new office, and purchasing a $24.5m villa in Los Angeles’s Pacific Palisades neighborhood.

The nature of this purchase, involving apparent deception of an Indonesian company, is central to the wire fraud allegations against Srivastava. As suspicion grew at Paramount, Srivastava’s claims became increasingly desperate, including fabricated assertions of being one of 30 top-secret agents working with the CIA and financier Warren Buffett, who was purportedly involved in running the CIA’s pension plan — a claim Buffett denied.

Srivastava’s lawyer admits their client never spoke to CIA Director William Burns, dismissing Srivastava’s claims as fabrications, though they declined to specify the source of the falsehood.

Recently, Srivastava and his wife Sharon have faced two separate fraud cases in California. Additionally, a former landlord, Stephen McPherson, has sued Srivastava for failing to vacate a $12m Santa Monica home after his lease expired, accusing him of dishonesty and unpaid rent.

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2024