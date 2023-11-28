DAWN.COM Logo

Cricket players should be asked not to promote sugary beverages: Panah

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 28, 2023 Updated November 28, 2023 09:26am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan National Heart Association (Panah) has written a letter to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Zaka Ashraf, suggesting that he play his role to stop promotion of beverages by Pakistani players.

“Sugary drinks are one of the major causes of many types of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including heart, diabetes, kidney disease and various types of cancer. Therefore, the PCB should discourage advertisement of sugary drinks,” the letter stated.

It may be mentioned here that some cricketers have been promoting sugary beverages.

Talking to media on Monday, Panah Secretary General Sanaullah Ghumman said more than 33 million people were living with diabetes in Pakistan.

“Another 10 million people are pre-diabetic. Pakistan ranks first in the world with the fastest growth of diabetes. Around 400,000 people die in Pakistan every year due to diabetes and its complications alone. If no immediate measures are taken, by 2045, the number of diabetics in Pakistan will increase to 62 million,” he said.

Mr Ghumman said sugary drinks were one of the major causes of many NCDs, including diabetes.

“Sugary drinks alone increase the risk of diabetes by 30 percent. A small glass of sugary drinks contains 7 to 9 teaspoons of sugar, which leads to a rapid increase in disease. Our children and youth watch cricket with great passion and consider the players as their heroes. When these players take part in the promotion of sugary drinks, there is a chance of a rapid increase in the consumption of these drinks among the youth, which is causing diseases among the youth,” he said.

“I appeal to the cricket board as well as the players that you are our heroes. The younger generation follows you. Any action you take changes their life, so please keep the young generation in mind while taking part in promotions of beverages,” he said.

Published in Dawn, November 28th, 2023

