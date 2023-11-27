PTI-P in seat adjustment talks: Pervez Khattak

PESHAWAR: Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Parliamentarian (PTI-P) Pervez Khattak has said that negotiations regarding seat adjustments with other political parties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are underway for the upcoming general elections.

In a chat with the media persons, Mr Khattak said that he was not a candidate for prime minister, rather a candidate for the chief minister to be installed after the general elections.

Talks are ongoing with various political parties across the province for seat adjustments, and a final decision in this regard will be made soon.

On the occasion, deputy emir of Jamaat-i-Islami Nowshera Muhammad Basheer Khan joined the PTI Parliamentarian. PTI-P provincial spokesperson Ziaullah Bangash and other leaders were also present.

Mr Khattak emphasised that the installation of a competent and effective prime minister was the need of the hour to steer the country out of the multiple crises.

“We should think upon that who is responsible for taking such huge loans that have crippled the country and who has committed this criminal negligence.”

Loans have been taken, but now the burden has been shifted to the masses while returning those loans, he said.

He said that the IMF was not our sympathiser; rather, the country returned the money with interest.

Commenting on the political landscape in KP, he said it seems that there would be an alliance between PML-N and JUI-F in the province.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2023