DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | November 26, 2023

3,000 Sikh pilgrims arrive to join Guru Nanak celebrations

APP Published November 26, 2023 Updated November 26, 2023 07:03am
LAHORE: Sikh yatrees stand in a queue at Wagah border for immigration after arriving in Pakistan to participate in religious rituals on the occasion of 554th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak at Nankana Sahib.—APP
LAHORE: Sikh yatrees stand in a queue at Wagah border for immigration after arriving in Pakistan to participate in religious rituals on the occasion of 554th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak at Nankana Sahib.—APP

LAHORE: Around 3,000 Sikh yatrees (pilgrims) arrived here from India through the Wagah border crossing here on Saturday to celebrate the 554nd birth anniversary of Sikh religion founder Baba Guru Nanak Dev Jee.

During their 10-day stay in Pakistan from Nov 25 to Dec 4, the pilgrims will visit Gurdwara Jana­masthan Nankana Sahib, Gurdwara Punja Sahib Has­sanabdal, Gurudwara Sacha Sauda, Gurdwara Dera Sahib Lahore, Gur­­dwara Rohri Sahib Aime­n­abad and Gurudwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, Narowal.

Pakistan Sikh Gurd­w­a­­ra Prabandhak Commit­tee Pardhan Sardar Ame­er Singh welcomed the guests and demanded the resumption of the train service which had been stop­ped by the Indian authorities as it was vital to facilitate pilgrims. He said the ETPB had completed all the arrangements in consultation with the Praban­dhak committee.

Shiromani Gurdwara Pa­­rbandhak Committee (SGPC) Amritsar party leader Khushmindar Singh told the media that special love for Pakistanis compelled them to visit the country again and again. He said that Sikh pilgrims were contented with the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor. “We are grateful to the Pak­is­tan government, particularly the ETPB, for making arran­gements for protection of Gurdwaras in Pakistan,” he added.

Additional Secretary (shrines) Rana Shahid Saleem, in his welcome address, mentioned that the Evacuee Trust Prop­erty Board (ETPB) had made foolproof security arrangements besides accommodation and travelling facilities for Sikh pilgrims.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Campaigning, anyone?
26 Nov, 2023

Campaigning, anyone?

PAKISTAN’S sombre mood is in sharp contrast to the electoral enthusiasm witnessed in 2008 and 2013. Two and a half...
Chaman unrest
26 Nov, 2023

Chaman unrest

TRADE with Afghanistan through the Chaman border crossing has been suspended lately due to protests organised by...
Not kosher
26 Nov, 2023

Not kosher

THE Uttar Pradesh government’s recent decision to ban the sale of halal-certified products is the latest salvo...
Bahria Town saga
25 Nov, 2023

Bahria Town saga

BAHRIA Town Karachi’s legal saga may have reached its watershed. With the Supreme Court recently taking up the...
Uneven poll field
Updated 25 Nov, 2023

Uneven poll field

The PTI's plaints that conspiracies are afoot to cancel it are not without merit.
‘Democracy is dead’
25 Nov, 2023

‘Democracy is dead’

AS Bangladesh prepares for its Jan 7 elections, the political landscape in Dhaka is increasingly tumultuous. Prime...