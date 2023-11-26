3,000 Sikh pilgrims arrive to join Guru Nanak celebrations

LAHORE: Around 3,000 Sikh yatrees (pilgrims) arrived here from India through the Wagah border crossing here on Saturday to celebrate the 554nd birth anniversary of Sikh religion founder Baba Guru Nanak Dev Jee.

During their 10-day stay in Pakistan from Nov 25 to Dec 4, the pilgrims will visit Gurdwara Jana­masthan Nankana Sahib, Gurdwara Punja Sahib Has­sanabdal, Gurudwara Sacha Sauda, Gurdwara Dera Sahib Lahore, Gur­­dwara Rohri Sahib Aime­n­abad and Gurudwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, Narowal.

Pakistan Sikh Gurd­w­a­­ra Prabandhak Commit­tee Pardhan Sardar Ame­er Singh welcomed the guests and demanded the resumption of the train service which had been stop­ped by the Indian authorities as it was vital to facilitate pilgrims. He said the ETPB had completed all the arrangements in consultation with the Praban­dhak committee.

Shiromani Gurdwara Pa­­rbandhak Committee (SGPC) Amritsar party leader Khushmindar Singh told the media that special love for Pakistanis compelled them to visit the country again and again. He said that Sikh pilgrims were contented with the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor. “We are grateful to the Pak­is­tan government, particularly the ETPB, for making arran­gements for protection of Gurdwaras in Pakistan,” he added.

Additional Secretary (shrines) Rana Shahid Saleem, in his welcome address, mentioned that the Evacuee Trust Prop­erty Board (ETPB) had made foolproof security arrangements besides accommodation and travelling facilities for Sikh pilgrims.

