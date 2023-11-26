3,000 Sikh pilgrims arrive to join Guru Nanak celebrations

LAHORE: Around 3,000 Sikh yatrees (pilgrims) arrived here from India through the Wagah border crossing here on Saturday to celebrate the 554nd birth anniversary of Sikh religion founder Baba Guru Nanak Dev Jee.
During their 10-day stay in Pakistan from Nov 25 to Dec 4, the pilgrims will visit Gurdwara Janamasthan Nankana Sahib, Gurdwara Punja Sahib Hassanabdal, Gurudwara Sacha Sauda, Gurdwara Dera Sahib Lahore, Gurdwara Rohri Sahib Aimenabad and Gurudwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, Narowal.
Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee Pardhan Sardar Ameer Singh welcomed the guests and demanded the resumption of the train service which had been stopped by the Indian authorities as it was vital to facilitate pilgrims. He said the ETPB had completed all the arrangements in consultation with the Prabandhak committee.
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Amritsar party leader Khushmindar Singh told the media that special love for Pakistanis compelled them to visit the country again and again. He said that Sikh pilgrims were contented with the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor. “We are grateful to the Pakistan government, particularly the ETPB, for making arrangements for protection of Gurdwaras in Pakistan,” he added.
Additional Secretary (shrines) Rana Shahid Saleem, in his welcome address, mentioned that the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) had made foolproof security arrangements besides accommodation and travelling facilities for Sikh pilgrims.
Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2023
Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.