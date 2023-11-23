DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | November 23, 2023

LHC’s order in Musharraf case went beyond scope of petition: CJP

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 23, 2023 Updated November 23, 2023 09:50am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday poked holes in the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) decision to overturn the death sentence of former military ruler Pervez Musharraf, initially impo­sed by a special court in December 2019, observing that the LHC’s decision addressed issues beyond the scope of the initial petition.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, leading a four-judge bench, expressed astonishment at the LHC’s approach, suggesting that it exceeded its jurisdiction.

“At best, the LHC could do was to allow the prayers sought in the petition, but what the court did was uprooting the special court itself,” Justice Isa said.

The case, stemming from high treason charges against Mr Mush­arraf, was initially adjudicated by a three-member special court, led by the late chief justice of Peshawar High Court, Waqar Seth, and included Justice Shahid Karim of the LHC and Justice Nazar Akbar of the Sindh High Court.

SC pokes holes in high court’s 2020 ruling, raises concerns over its jurisdiction

The Supreme Court’s scrutiny was directed at the LHC’s January 2020 order, which not only declared the special court’s ruling unconstitutional but also entertained Mr Musharraf’s appeal against his death conviction. Mr Musharraf died earlier this year following a prolonged illness.

CJP Isa wondered whether the high court enjoyed similar power to the Supreme Court, which could invoke Article 187 of the Constitu­tion to do complete justice.

Accused individuals had an adequate remedy in the shape of appeal against the special court order under Section 12(3) of the Criminal Law Amendment (Spec­ial Court) Act 1976, he observed, highlighting the hurdles regarding the territorial jurisdiction.

Even if the high court judgement was correct, it couldn’t stand on the jurisdiction issue, he observed, adding that the assumption of the jurisdiction by the high court was not only surprising but also perturbing.

Senior counsel Hamid Khan, representing petitioner Taufiq Asif, read out the conclusion of the LHC’s judgement, which had held the initiation and culmination of proceedings against Mr Musharraf as constitutionally flawed.

The LHC had also questioned the legality of certain procedural aspects, including the lack of approval for filing the complaint and the retrospective application of constitutional amendments.

In response, CJP Isa observed that the LHC’s decision addressed issues beyond the scope of the initial petition.

The Supreme Court’s review also brought into focus concerns regarding the LHC’s territorial jurisdiction, with Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah noting that the constitution of the special court was never directly challenged.

When Justice Athar Minallah wondered whether the federal government had ever raised the issue regarding the assumption of the jurisdiction by the high court, the CJP said it seemed as if the “same-page doctrine” was at play.

Additional Attorney General Chaudhry Aamir Rehman, however, recalled that the law secretary had objected to the assumption of jurisdiction by the LHC.

Justice Shah also questioned the impartiality of amicus curiae Barrister Ali Zafar, suggesting a potential bias in the proceedings.

During the hearing, CJP Isa also cautioned the counsel against labelling Mr Musharraf as an absconder, as it could prejudice the ongoing appeal. The hearing is set to continue next Tuesday.

Published in Dawn, November 23rd, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Gaza truce
Updated 23 Nov, 2023

Gaza truce

As long as Israel continues to murder Arabs and devour their land, the Palestinians will continue to resist.
Square one
23 Nov, 2023

Square one

WITH the Islamabad High Court finding former prime minister Imran Khan’s jail trial in the cipher case illegal,...
Silenced with impunity
23 Nov, 2023

Silenced with impunity

MORE than three months have passed and yet the authorities are nowhere close to solving the Aug 13 murder of...
Devolution debate
Updated 22 Nov, 2023

Devolution debate

The fact is that powerful elements within the establishment and bureaucracy favour a strong centre.
Gas crisis
22 Nov, 2023

Gas crisis

THIS is the time of the year when households and other consumers connected with pipeline networks of the two public...
Deceptive interview
Updated 22 Nov, 2023

Deceptive interview

The 'new normal' of tearing down privacy of home, marriage and personal space is an area best left out of politics.