Soldier martyred in KP blast, three ‘terrorists’ killed

Bureau Report Published November 22, 2023

PESHAWAR: A soldier embraced martyrdom in an improvised explosive device blast in North Waziristan, while separate intelligence-based operations in Dera Ismail Khan and South Waziristan districts left at least three ‘terrorists’ dead.

Soldier Shahzeb, a resident of Rawalpindi, was martyred in an IED attack in Gharyoum area of North Waziristan district, Inter-Services Public Relations, military’s media wing, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ISPR stated security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Kuluchi area of Dera Ismail Khan and two ‘terrorists’ were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces.

Another “terrorist” was killed on a separate operation conducted in Kot Azam area of South Waziristan district, it stated.

It added that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the deceased, who had been actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and innocent civilians.

“Sanitisation operations are being carried out to eliminate any terrorists present in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it said.

Published in Dawn, November 22th, 2023

