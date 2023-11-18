Ex-speaker, minister Gohar Ayub passes away

Gohar Ayub

HARIPUR: Gohar Ayub Khan, a former National Assembly speaker and son of former president General Ayub Khan, passed away in Islamabad on Friday, family sources confirmed.

Mr Khan, 86, was moved to Kulsum International Hospital after his pulse rate suddenly increased, but he couldn’t survive, according to family sources. He is survived by two sons and two daughters.

His funeral will be held at 3pm on Saturday (today), after which he will be laid to rest in his native graveyard in Rehana village of Haripur.

Mr Khan, the second son of ex-president Ayub, was born on Jan 15, 1937. He served in the Pakistan Army from 1959 to 1962 and took an early retirement as a captain. He also served as his father’s aide-de-camp (ADC) while he was the president.

President, caretaker PM, political leaders express condolences, pay tribute

He entered politics in 1974 and contested his first National Assembly election from Haripur on the Pakistan National Alliance ticket in 1977.

He returned as a successful candidate.

During 1985’s non-party elections, he defeated his arch-rival, Raja Sikandar Zaman Khan.

He skipped the 1988 elections after an agreement with the Rajgans of Khanpur, which helped Mr Zaman to become a National Assembly member again.

In 1990, he won from Haripur on the ticket of Islami Jamhoori Ittehad and became the speaker.

His tenure won him appreciation from across the political divide when he resisted the president’s order to dissolve the assembly under Article 58(2b).

He also filed a petition in the Supreme Court, which led to the assembly’s restoration in 1993.

From 1993 to 1997, he retained his seat and served as the deputy opposition leader during PPP’s government, led by the then PM Benazir Bhutto.

In 1997, he was made foreign minister by the then PM Nawaz Sharif and later the minister for water and power.

After Mr Sharif’s government was dismissed, Mr Khan joined PML-Q in 2001 with his son Omar Ayub Khan.

He practically retired from politics after the 2002 election.

In 2012, the father and son formally joined the PML-N again. They, however, left the party before the 2018 general elections.

Mr Khan’s son, Omar, is currently the PTI’s central general secretary.

Condolences

Leaders from across the political spectrum expressed grief over Mr Khan’s demise and expressed condolences to his family.

A statement issued by PTI’s Central Media Department said the party’s leadership and workers were bereaved over Mr Ayub’s loss and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family.

The statement also paid rich tribute to Mr Khan “for his services to the country and nation”.

President Arif Alvi and caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar have also expressed grief over the ex-speaker’s demise, according to APP.

In his tribute, the caretaker prime minister said Mr Khan “had a unique position in the politics of Pakistan”.

He also expressed sympathies with the bereaved family.

President Alvi also paid tribute to Mr Khan’s services to the country.

In a message on X, formerly Twitter, ex-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa finance minister and PTI leader Taimur Khan Jhagra wrote: “Condolences to Omar Ayub Khan on the death of his father, Gohar Ayub Khan. Omar has shown extraordinary character in the last few months. This is just one more test. We are all with you in an extraordinarily difficult time.”

PTI Peshawar president Sher Ali Arbab wrote: “Thoughts and prayers on the passing away of Gohar Ayub Khan sahib. He was former NA Speaker and Foreign Minister. May Allah bless him and give sabr to his family.”

NA Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf also expressed grief over the demise.

A message posted on the official X account of the National Assembly said the speaker had offered condolence to the deceased’s son.

He honoured the political and social struggles of the late speaker.

“Gohar Ayub was an astute politician and a considerate human being,” Mr Ashraf wrote in his tribute.

In his message, ex-prime minister and PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif recalled his “long acquaintance” with the late speaker.

He prayed for the fortitude of his son and the entire family.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Deputy Chairman Mirza Mohammad Afridi, Leader of the House Ishaq Dar and Opposition Leader Dr Shahzad Wasim also expressed deep grief over the demise.

They expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and paid homage to Mr Khan.

Published in Dawn, November 18th, 2023