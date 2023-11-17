FO rejects criticism of immigrants’ expulsion

ISLAMABAD: Rejecting international criticism on the government’s decision to expel “illegal” immigrants from the country, Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said on Thursday that Pakistan did not need to provide any explanation on the issue as it was “our sovereign right to implement our immigration laws”.

“Our decision to repatriate people who are in violation of our immigration laws, is a decision irrespective of any nationality. Pakistan believes that it is our sovereign right to implement our immigration laws under which individuals who are staying here illegally can be deported, as is the case in any country in the world. So, we do not need to provide explanation to countries

which have their own immigration laws and that they implement as per their sovereign right,“ said the FO spokesperson in response to a number of questions on the matter during the weekly press briefing.

When a reporter drew her attention towards an Instagram post of former UN refugee ambassador and Hollywood celebrity Angelina Jolie, criticising Pakistan’s decision to deport Afghan refugees, the spokesperson said such statements were perhaps rooted in a misunderstanding of the situation.

Refutes reports of arms sale to Ukraine; slams Israel’s ‘war on hospitals’

“There is a lot of misreporting as well on the issue,” she said while reiterating that Pakistan’s ongoing policy of repatriation of individuals did not pertain to refugees currently in Pakistan.

In response to concerns expressed by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk about reports of mistreatment, arbitrary detention and destruction of properties of Afghan nationals, she said repatriation of illegal foreigners would take place in a humane manner and instructions had been sent to all law-enforcement agencies in this regard.

KARACHI: Police officials speak to a woman during a search operation against undocumented Afghans in Keamari.—PPI

At the same time, she said, the government had announced that it would take strict action against individuals found involved in harassment of any individual facing deportation. For that purpose, she said, 24/7 helplines had been established, both at the federal and provincial levels.

Acts of terrorism

When asked if Pakistan is preparing any dossier to show the evidence that these illegal immigrants were not only involved in acts of terrorism in Pakistan but are also using Afghan soil for this purpose, the FO spokesperson said that Pakistan had concerns that terrorist incidents in recent months had links with terrorist elements based in Afghanistan.

She said Pakistan had intelligence that many of these terrorist networks had links with some individuals staying illegally in the country.

Ms Baloch, however, said that she would not like to brand an entire community or entire group of people as terrorists responsible for incidents of terror.

She said Pakistan and Afghanistan had remained engaged through various channels, including the embassies, to discuss issues of concern between them. She said Pakistan was concerned about the threat that the banned TTP posed to the country.

When her comments were sought on some reports that Pakistan was considering carrying out attack inside Afghanistan, like hot pursuit, she simply replied: “I would not like to comment on speculative reporting.”

She was also asked if Pakistan considered the Taliban government in Afghanistan as illegitimate as caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Wednesday had stated that the issues with Afghanistan would start to settle down once a legitimate government is formed in Kabul.

“I have to see the context in which the statement has been made because I am not aware of the statement that you have quoted,” she responded.

Arms sale to Ukraine

The FO spokesperson refuted reports that Pakistan had sold arms and ammunition to Ukraine which were now being used in the country’s war with Russia.

“Secondly, we are not in a position to confirm what weaponry is being used by parties in the conflict,” she said, adding that “for exact details about which weaponry is sold where, I would advise you to talk to ISPR or defence officials”.

Gaza situation

“Pakistan also condemns Israel’s war on hospitals in Gaza as hospital after hospital are being targeted by the occupation forces in complete disregard of international law,” she said, adding: “We are appalled by Israeli incursion into Al-Shifa Hospital, placing patients, medical staff and civilians at risk.”

“We join the international community to hold Israeli occupation accountable for its attacks against hospitals,” the FO spokesperson said.

Published in Dawn, November 17th, 2023