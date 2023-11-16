Will administer oath to Nawaz if he is elected premier, says Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi said on Thursday that he would administer oath to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif if he was elected the prime minister for a fourth time.

“My post demands it. I will fulfil my post’s responsibility. It should be done. I will administer oath to whoever the public chooses,” Alvi said in an interview with Voice of America Urdu.

During the interview, the president was also asked whether he believed general elections would in fact take place on February 8.

“Yes, I have complete faith,” Alvi said. He said that conducting polls would paint a picture of public opinion. Once that happens, it will be easier for the government, politicians and establishment to work together for the benefit of the country, he said.

The interviewer also asked Alvi whether the interim government had responded to the letter he wrote after the PTI expressed concerns over a lack of level playing in the run-up to polls.

“In my opinion they have publicly given assurances that a level playing field will be given,” he said. Alvi said two institutions, the prime minister’s office and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), had major responsibilities in this regard.

“So me and the whole nation have faith in what the prime minister says,” he said.

Responding to criticism about the president becoming a spokesperson for a particular political party, Alvi said, “I am everyone’s spokesperson. Where there is an issue, I will highlight it.”

The president also declined to comment on whether a particular political party was the “favourite”. “I don’t want to make myself controversial at this point by debating these things,” he said. The president said that the media was “free” and the people could form their own opinions.

“I myself will not express this. Because then the office of the president becomes controversial.”

Asked how he would ensure the general elections are transparent, Alvi said that his was a “non-executive position” and he could only highlight his “moral position”. “Constitutionally, this is a symbolic position,” he said.

The interviewer then pointed out that Alvi had written several letters with regards to polls, to which the president said that “prompting” happened in all countries.

“So the prompting of this office holds importance,” he said. Alvi added that the Constitution did not allow the president to take “decisive steps”.

“I will work to the extent the Constitution allows. There is no executive authority.”

When the interviewer pointed out concerns about the lack of transparency in polls when several politicians were still behind bars, Alvi said, “I think the courts are playing their role. The Supreme Court is playing its role […] I want to trust my institutions deliberately. The president has no other option besides carrying this trust, prompting issues like this and occasionally talking to you.”

Asked about the possibility of incarcerated PTI Chairman Imran Khan not being able to contest polls, the president said that this was “up to the courts”. He said that he did not wish to speculate on the matter.

“God willing, justice will be done. Pakistan was made on the basis of justice and will continue on the basis of justice. If we move away from justice, then threats will increase,” he said.

Talking about May 9, when violence broke out in the country following Imran’s arrest, Alvi said that he had condemned the events “in every interview”.

The president said that the issue of civilians’ military trials was for the courts to decide. “Let me not pre-empt,” he said.