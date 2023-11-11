UAE realtors plan $25bn investment

KARACHI: A UAE-based Pakistani conglomerate of real estate companies will invest $20-25 billion through the Asso­ciation of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD).

This was announced by a strong delegation from the UAE real estate companies, including Almir, Habib Group and Mark Stone, led by Adviser to the Government of Pakistan for Overseas Pakistanis in Gulf countries Sardar Qaiser Hayat during their visit to the association on Friday.

According to an ABAD press release, Mr Hayat said that the UAE investment in the construction industry would not only bring prosperity but would also introduce international standards of residential facilities.

He said overseas Pak­istanis want to invest $20-25bn and the country’s political and military leaderships have assured the overseas community of the safety of their investment.

He said ABAD is also assisting the government to form policies for the development of the construction industry and the association could become the best source of investment for foreign companies.

