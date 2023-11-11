DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | November 11, 2023

UAE realtors plan $25bn investment

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 11, 2023 Updated November 11, 2023 07:20am
Chairman Habibi group Hafeez Habibi, Director Habibi group Sami Sajid, Advisor to Overseas Ministry for GCC Sardar Qaiser Hayat, and Founder & Chairperson Amir Real Estate Karim Amir Ali with delegation visited ABAD House and had a meeting with office bearers and members of Abad. Chairman Asif Sumsum chaired the meeting. — Facebook/ @abadpakistan
Chairman Habibi group Hafeez Habibi, Director Habibi group Sami Sajid, Advisor to Overseas Ministry for GCC Sardar Qaiser Hayat, and Founder & Chairperson Amir Real Estate Karim Amir Ali with delegation visited ABAD House and had a meeting with office bearers and members of Abad. Chairman Asif Sumsum chaired the meeting. — Facebook/ @abadpakistan

KARACHI: A UAE-based Pakistani conglomerate of real estate companies will invest $20-25 billion through the Asso­ciation of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD).

This was announced by a strong delegation from the UAE real estate companies, including Almir, Habib Group and Mark Stone, led by Adviser to the Government of Pakistan for Overseas Pakistanis in Gulf countries Sardar Qaiser Hayat during their visit to the association on Friday.

According to an ABAD press release, Mr Hayat said that the UAE investment in the construction industry would not only bring prosperity but would also introduce international standards of residential facilities.

He said overseas Pak­istanis want to invest $20-25bn and the country’s political and military leaderships have assured the overseas community of the safety of their investment.

He said ABAD is also assisting the government to form policies for the development of the construction industry and the association could become the best source of investment for foreign companies.

Published in Dawn, November 11th, 2023

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Mideast Ties
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Working with IMF
11 Nov, 2023

Working with IMF

WITH the IMF mission in Pakistan reviewing the progress made on its short-term $3bn loan facility goals, the...
Polio eradication
11 Nov, 2023

Polio eradication

AS Pakistan confronts a disturbing rise in environmental samples of poliovirus, the situation demands an immediate...
Fishermen’s plight
11 Nov, 2023

Fishermen’s plight

COMPASSION has always been missing from the Pakistan-India equation, and poor fishermen are perhaps the easiest...
Afghan failures
Updated 10 Nov, 2023

Afghan failures

The Afghan Taliban may be difficult customers to work with, but Pakistan has little choice as there is no one else to call in Kabul.
Gas tariff increase
10 Nov, 2023

Gas tariff increase

THE recent sharp increase in the price of natural gas for different consumers has sparked a debate over its adverse...
Lifesaving robots
10 Nov, 2023

Lifesaving robots

IN Sindh, a tiff within the caretaker government over the procurement of advanced medical equipment seems to have...