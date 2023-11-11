Babar hoping against hope as Pakistan face England today

IT would have been hard to believe a month ago that the league stage of the World Cup would conclude with an effective dead rubber between the world’s number one team and the defending champions.

Both Pakistan and England’s stories have been that of a disaster in the ongoing 50-over showpiece, and when the teams clash here at Eden Gardens on Saturday, they will have almost nothing to play for.

Pakistan, however, are mathematically still in. But practically, the equation for them qualify for the semi-finals is close to impossible.

Placed fifth in the standings, Pakistan would need to beat England by either 284 runs or chase down the target in less than six overs if they bat second.

England, meanwhile, would look ensure they are not left depending on the result of the match between Australia and Bangladesh on the same day, by overcoming Pakistan and sealing spot for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Despite the gloomy backdrop, competing is all that athletes could do. Pakistan, therefore, are no exception and their captain Babar Azam said they would reach out for a big, big win.

“There should be hope at all times,” the skipper said during the pre-match press conference on Friday. “At any stage, at any work you do, you should have positive hope and I firmly believe in that.”

Babar said Pakistan have got it all chalked out on how will they go about overcoming the uphill task.

“We can’t just go in and start firing blindly — we want that but with proper planning, how we want to play the first 10 overs, then the next 20 – how we have to achieve that target,” he explained.

“There are a lot of things in this, like partnership, which player will stay in the pitch for how long.”

Pakistan’s desperate mission to keep their World Cup hope alive had been going on since they lost four matches on the trot after opening their campaigns with two wins.

They won the next two against Bangladesh and New Zealand — the match against the Black Caps seeing opener Fakhar Zaman hit a 63-ball century to give Pakistan a 21-run win on DLS method.

Babar believed Fakhar firing again against England could put the team in the position to beat the 2019 winners by a margin big enough for Pakistan to go through to the knockouts.

“If you ask me, I would say if Fakhar is in the match for 20 or 30 overs, we can achieve that,” he said. “Then follow up with Rizwan, Iftikhar. We can do this and we have planned for this.”

Apart from the Fakhar factor, Pakistan will also be boosted by the return of all-rounder Shadab Khan, who had been recovering from concussion issues since he fell on the ground during the match against South Africa.

Shadab inclusion would mean Babar and the team management will drop pacer Hasan Ali to accomodate a spin option in the Pakistan vice captain.

All other Pakistan players are also available for selection for the match. The team’s practice session on Friday, however, was an optional one, with only Babar, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan and Salman Ali Agha taking part.

It would have been different for Pakistan had they had one more win coming into the match against England.

The closest they came to one was in the South Africa match, which the Proteas edged by just one wicket.

Babar, while hoping to end the tournament on a good note, admitted the South Africa clash made the difference.

“I think there is one match left, you never know,” he said. “Its cricket — we will try to finish on a good note and then see.

“I think the South African match cost us and we should have won that match, but unfortunately, we didn’t win that because of which we are at this stage.”

Even an overhauling of Pakistan will not be enough for England to somehow make it to the semis.

Despite coming into the tournament as one of the favourites with brilliant white-ball resources, England have ended up only better than Sri Lanka and Netherlands.

Among their defeats is also a disastrous one against Afghanistan — something Pakistan have also tasted.

Four years have changed a lot for the Jos Buttler-led side.

“The sport changes quickly, it has a way of biting you in the backside,” middle-order batter Dawid Malan said on Friday. “It creeps up on you quite quickly.

“... we’re so disappointed in the fact that we are here playing against Pakistan at Eden Gardens and we’re not in the race for it. It’s disappointing.”

Malan said England will attach meaning to the Pakistan fixture with their eyes set on a place in the Champions Trophy.

“But we still have a lot to play for, we still have the Champions Trophy, I don’t know if we have actually qualified for that or not yet, but we still need to put in a good performance and leave with a bit of pride, because it’s hurting.”

Published in Dawn, November 11th, 2023