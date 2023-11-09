DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | November 09, 2023

England eye ‘proper performance’ against Pakistan, says Buttler

Reuters Published November 9, 2023 Updated November 9, 2023 11:27am

England captain Jos Buttler said his team have shown a desire to “put things right” in India after a dismal World Cup campaign and are determined to secure a spot in the 2025 Champions Trophy with a top-eight finish.

The 2019 champions earned a 160-run win over the Netherlands in Pune on Wednesday to end a five-match losing streak and climb off the bottom of the standings to seventh place on four points.

Ahead of the bottom three — Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the Neteherlands — on net run rate, England head to Kolkata for their final match against fifth-placed Pakistan, who will host the next edition of the eight-team Champions Trophy.

“We haven’t performed the way we wanted to this whole trip and we’d like to leave India putting in a proper performance,” Buttler told reporters.

“I think everyone’s been frustrated, but the guys have stayed tight … the guys probably trained as hard as they trained all trip, which shows the level of commitment and desire to put things right.

“Not playing for what we wanted to be playing for, but a really vital match for us in the grand scheme of things.

“It’s great to be heading there with something on the line,” he added.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Political revival
09 Nov, 2023

Political revival

Given the direction the MQM has chosen, IPP may soon follow suit.
Jailed women
09 Nov, 2023

Jailed women

THE public’s faith in the criminal justice system cannot be nurtured with brazen abuse of power. Six months after...
City management
09 Nov, 2023

City management

WHILE Karachi is the country’s largest city, it is also amongst the worst managed large urban spaces in Pakistan,...
Congo virus outbreak
08 Nov, 2023

Congo virus outbreak

BALOCHISTAN is grappling with an outbreak of the Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever, commonly known as the Congo ...
Broken promises
08 Nov, 2023

Broken promises

AN election manifesto is perhaps the most important document that political parties use to make an ideological...
Over 10,000 souls
Updated 08 Nov, 2023

Over 10,000 souls

The Gazan massacre is a prime example of a state's monstrous crimes against a civilian population.