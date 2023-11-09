Restoration of military courts demanded

ISLAMABAD: The families of victims of terrorism on Wednesday demanded that the Supreme Court restore military courts, days after the top court had in a judgement, hailed widely across the political spectrum, declared the military trial of civilians unconstitutional.

People from different parts of the country arrived in Islamabad to demand revival of military courts for trial of civilians accused of terror.

The families of the victims of terrorism, including those of police personnel, gathered under the banner of Shuhda-i-Pakistan. They later held a news conference and a brief protest at the National Press Club.

They were of the opinion that restoring military courts was essential to ensure speedy justice to the victims of terrorism and the Supreme Court order to stop military trial of civilians accused of terrorism added to their pain.

At the press conference, Nawabzada Jamal Raisani, son of slain leader Mir Siraj Khan Raisani, said he was making an appeal to the SC on behalf of the families of the martyrs to review its decision.

Haji Sanaullah Khan, Rahimullah, Wazir Farman Elahi, Anwar Zeib, Fawzia and Mohammad also spoke.

They announced they would file a petition in the SC on Nov 13 for the restoration of military courts.

